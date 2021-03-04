 
 

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out for Giving Him Bigger Market Through TV Show

The former basketball player also admits in a new Instagram video that he gets emotional while watching 'Khloe and Lamar' which aired between 2011 and 2012 on E!.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom continues to show support to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. In an new Instagram post, the former basketball player reminisced his time with the TV star while watching "Khloe & Lamar".

"It's crazy how fast time flies," he shared in an Instagram video titled "Khloe and Lamar Marathon". "I just want to give a shout out to E! for giving me the opportunity. Shout out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, [Kim Kardashian], for giving opportunity to cross over [into a bigger market]."

Lamar also admitted that he got emotional while watching the show which aired between 2011 and 2012 on E!. The spin-off of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" followed the then-spouses and ran for two seasons.

In response to the video, some fans appeared to wish for the former couple to go back together. "I knew that was coming. I actually loved them two together," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment.

Some others praised Khloe for giving the best for Lamar when they were together. "Awww that's sweet. She really tried her best with him," a person noted. Echoing the sentiment, a user commented, "Khloe really had his best interest. Hate the kardashians all you want. THEY ALL LOVE & GO HARD 4 THEIR MEN."

"idc what nobody say , khloe held lamar down as long as she could! she really loved him," wrote another person. Meanwhile, some users decided to troll Lamar, writing, "Lmaoooo typical n****s, never know a good thing until it's gone."

Prior to this, Lamar showed regrets for cheating on Khloe during their marriage. In a recent interview on "Morning Hustle Show", he said, "It would be the first time I decided to cheat on Khloe. I would rewind that back. I would never let that happen." When asked if he missed the Good Americans jeans founder, he said, "She got a man...," referring to fellow athlete Tristan Thompson who shares a daughter with Khloe.

