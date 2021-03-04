Olivia Rodrigo Has Big 'Crush' on Pete Davidson After 'Drivers License' Skit on 'SNL'

WENN/FayesVision/Instar Celebrity

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker also reveals in a new interview that she receives a letter from her idol Taylor Swift, prompting her to sob 'her eyes out.'

Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has just made an honest confession. After learning that her "Drivers License" was parodied on "Saturday Night Live", the "High School Musical: The Musical" star spilled in an interview that Pete Davidson is her "biggest celebrity crush."

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world so that was so surreal," the 18-year-old first gushed when sharing her thought on the "SNL" skit to Radio.com on Tuesday, March 2. "I had actually no idea that it was going to be on there."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License,' " she further raved. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."

During the chat, Olivia also revealed her reaction upon receiving a letter from Taylor. "I got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane. I opened it for the first time, so I'm still reeling," she enthused. "Literally my tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out are on it. I love her."

"One of my favorite lyrics of hers is, 'Past me, I'd like to tell you not to get lost in these petty things/ Your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing,' " she went on explaining. "It's in 'Long Story Short' off of 'Evermore'. So she wrote about that in her letter a little bit. She's like, 'I think we make our own luck and I think when you're kind to people and do what's right, it always comes back to you in the best way.' "

The Paige Olvera of "Bizaardvark" then confessed that she was still overwhelmed by it. "I just adore her and that's what I've literally been thinking about since I opened that thing last night, it's the only thing in my brain. […] I actually can't talk about it, I'm, like, going to cry. It's so insane, I can't even comprehend," she stated.