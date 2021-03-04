Here's How Katherine Heigl Handles Daughters' Questions About Their Biological Families

Parents Magazine Celebrity

Aside from talking about her adopted children, the former 'Grey's Anatomy' star opens up about the quality time she has had with her family during the COVID-19 lockdown.

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl is happy to talk to her two adopted daughters about their biological mothers.

The "27 Dresses" star, who adopted 12-year-old Naleigh and 8-year-old Adalaide with her husband Josh Kelley, admits her kids have questions about their biological families now they are older, and she is happy to tell them whatever they want to know.

"We have said to them, 'This is your story. We don't have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers. If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you're comfortable with knowing'," Heigl says.

Meanwhile, the actress admits the COVID-19 lockdown has handed her quality time with her children.

Speaking to Parents magazine, she adds, "This is the longest period I have consistently spent with my children. At first I loved cooking inspired meals, but now I'm like, 'Kids, just make yourself a sandwich'."

Elsewhere in the interview, Heigl opened up about being a strict parent to her tween daughter when it comes to cell phones. "She's only one of two kids in her grade who doesn't have their own phone," the 42-year-old said of Naleigh. "So she's been sneaking my iPad and creating TikTok videos without my permission."

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star, who also shares 4-year-old son Joshua with her husband, continued sharing, "I know she thinks I'm being a tyrant, but I worry about the effect of social media on kids her age. I watched 'The Social Dilemma'. So I'm like, 'Go ahead and hate me. I'm trying to save you!' "