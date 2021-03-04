Kodak Black Hints at Expecting a Baby After Getting Engaged to Mellow Rackz

Instagram Celebrity

Jumping on Instagram Live to share some personal updates, the 'Tunnel Vision' rapper appears to be trying to come up with a name for his possible unborn baby boy.

Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black seemingly doesn't waste any time to start a family after he was released from jail. Less than a month after he appeared to have proposed to his boo Mellow Rackz, the rapper has now shared another surprising update from his personal life.

The 23-year-old star may add father to his resume as he went on Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 3 to ask for suggestions for a name for a baby boy. He himself appeared to try to come up with a name for his unborn son, while an unseen woman was heard arguing that it wasn't the name they had discussed before.

When the woman suggested "Melly" for the baby's name, Kodak, who is also known as Bill Kahan Kapri, said that he already has a friend whose name is Melly.

It's unclear though with whom Kodak is expecting the baby. While he appears to be in an exclusive relationship with Mellow, someone claims that the baby mama is not the fiancee he previously announced.

Reports of Kodak and Mellow's engagement surfaced last month, after the latter showed off her brand new diamond ring on Instagram. In one of her Instagram Story posts, she was seen cuddling up to the Florida native while rocking the sparkler.

Mellow also shared a video showing an aircraft in the sky that had the message, "Might as well marry me Melody. I love u." She wrote over the video, "I said yes," adding a red heart emoji. Further fueling the engagement rumors, Mellow shared photos of her making out with Kodak on a couch and wrote in the caption, "Mrs. Kapri [a ring emoji] I said yes."

A few days later, Kodak and Mellow solidified their feelings for each other by having each other's names etched on their skin. Kodak got "Mellody", Mellow's alias, inked on the back of his neck, while Mellow got "Bill" tattoed on her neck.