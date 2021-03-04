Miranda Kerr Heartbroken as Grandmother Dies a Week After Grandpa's Funeral

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret model is devastated as she announces her beloved grandmother has passed away, only a week after grandfather was laid to rest.

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr's beloved grandmother Anna has passed away, one week after her grandfather's funeral.

The 37-year-old model has been left heartbroken after her nan, who she described as "the heart of our family," died on 27 February (21).

In a touching tribute to her late grandparent, the KORA Organics founder shared how she taught her to "love, care, cook, have faith, have grace, dress, take care of myself, my husband and our children."

Alongside a series of pictures with her grandmother, including one of them sharing a cup of tea, one of her as a baby in her arms, and a beautiful snap from her wedding day, Miranda wrote on Instagram, "My darling Nan passed last week on the 27th of February. Nan there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you."

"You are the heart of our family. You're the reason we're all so close. You're the reason we have faith. You're the reason we are all cheeky. You've put a twinkle in all our eyes. You've brought so much light and love into this world through everyone you have met. Everyone who has met you has been uplifted by your presence."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel asked her nan to "Give Pa (her grandad, Pete) a big hug from me" as she "promised to "carry (her) legacy, love and light."

She continued, "You're the reason I am who I am... You will continue to live through me, our children and all our family. Your loving, kindness and generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. Until I see you in heaven, please know you'll always be my sunshine. Give Pa a big hug from me. I love you both more than words could ever express."

The sad news comes after Miranda - who has Flynn, 10, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, as well as Hart, two, and 16-month-old Myles with spouse Evan Spiegel - announced her Pa had been laid to rest on 15 February.

She wrote at the time, "Today we laid my grandfather's body to rest but his spirit will continue to live through our family and all those he loved... I love you Pa. You can rest knowing Nan is surrounded by so much love and support."