 
 

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Bukky Bakray Nominated for 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Award

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Bukky Bakray Nominated for 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Award
Amazon Studios/Netflix
Movie

The 'One Night in Miami…' star and the 'Rocks' actress are among the nominees for this year's Rising Star title at the upcoming 74th annual British Academy Film Awards.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bukky Bakray and Kingsley Ben-Adir are among the nominees for BAFTAs 2021 EE Rising Star award.

The nominees were announced at a special virtual event on Wednesday (03Mar21), with Conrad Khan, Sope Dirisu, and Morfydd Clark rounding out the hopefuls.

Bukky's role as Olushola 'Rocks' in the film "Rocks" saw the 16-year-old named as a contender for the gong - which is voted for by the public - while Kingsley, 35, was nominated for his role in Regina King helmed "One Night in Miami..."

  See also...

Speaking of the honour, Bukky said, "I told my brothers, and when I told them they were just really shocked. They were all shocked. When my agents told me I told them they were lying but I remember my brothers telling me 'it's your time champ.' "

"I honestly feel so blessed to be recognised so early on in my career. I still can't believe this, I'm not sure I ever will either. All the warmth and love from BAFTA and EE is beautiful and I'm grateful. Thank you."

Morfydd was nominated for "Saint Maud", Kingsley earned his nomination thanks to his role in Regina King's "One Night In Miami…", Conrad for "County Lines", and Sope was named for his role in horror movie "His House".

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards on 11 April (21). Previous winners include James McAvoy, John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Kristen Stewart, and Daniel Kaluuya.

You can share this post!

Duncan James' Bank Account Cleared by Tax Scammer

Miranda Kerr Heartbroken as Grandmother Dies a Week After Grandpa's Funeral
Most Read
Eddie Murphy Cast Louie Anderson in 'Coming to America' to Meet Studio's Demand of 'White Guy'
Movie

Eddie Murphy Cast Louie Anderson in 'Coming to America' to Meet Studio's Demand of 'White Guy'

Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Rumors of Amber Heard Being Fired From 'Aquaman 2' Deemed 'Inaccurate'

Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. of Holding 'Friday' Film Franchise Hostage

Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. of Holding 'Friday' Film Franchise Hostage

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set for First Time

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set for First Time

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumously, Chloe Zhao Makes History

'Tom and Jerry' Becomes Second Movie to Score Over $10M Opening Debut During COVID-19 Pandemic

'Tom and Jerry' Becomes Second Movie to Score Over $10M Opening Debut During COVID-19 Pandemic

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

'The Blacksmith' Shooting Delay Forced Nick Jonas to Bow Out of Leading Role

'The Blacksmith' Shooting Delay Forced Nick Jonas to Bow Out of Leading Role

Oprah Winfrey Unveiled Among Those Fooled by Eddie Murphy's Disguise in 'Coming to America'

Oprah Winfrey Unveiled Among Those Fooled by Eddie Murphy's Disguise in 'Coming to America'