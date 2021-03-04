Kingsley Ben-Adir and Bukky Bakray Nominated for 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Award

Amazon Studios/Netflix Movie

The 'One Night in Miami…' star and the 'Rocks' actress are among the nominees for this year's Rising Star title at the upcoming 74th annual British Academy Film Awards.

AceShowbiz - Bukky Bakray and Kingsley Ben-Adir are among the nominees for BAFTAs 2021 EE Rising Star award.

The nominees were announced at a special virtual event on Wednesday (03Mar21), with Conrad Khan, Sope Dirisu, and Morfydd Clark rounding out the hopefuls.

Bukky's role as Olushola 'Rocks' in the film "Rocks" saw the 16-year-old named as a contender for the gong - which is voted for by the public - while Kingsley, 35, was nominated for his role in Regina King helmed "One Night in Miami..."

Speaking of the honour, Bukky said, "I told my brothers, and when I told them they were just really shocked. They were all shocked. When my agents told me I told them they were lying but I remember my brothers telling me 'it's your time champ.' "

"I honestly feel so blessed to be recognised so early on in my career. I still can't believe this, I'm not sure I ever will either. All the warmth and love from BAFTA and EE is beautiful and I'm grateful. Thank you."

Morfydd was nominated for "Saint Maud", Kingsley earned his nomination thanks to his role in Regina King's "One Night In Miami…", Conrad for "County Lines", and Sope was named for his role in horror movie "His House".

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards on 11 April (21). Previous winners include James McAvoy, John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Kristen Stewart, and Daniel Kaluuya.