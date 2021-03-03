Ashley Benson Keeps Love Life Private to 'Protect' Her Relationships

Cosmopolitan U.K. Magazine/Ramona Rosales Celebrity

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress explains why she prefers to hide her love life, saying keeping her romance private helps make the relationships more 'sacred.'

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Benson prefers to keep her relationships private, because she believes that makes them more "sacred."

The "Pretty Little Liars" star - who has previously dated G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne - told Cosmopolitan magazine that she prefers to "protect" her relationships rather than "over-expose" them.

"I usually keep my relationships private," she explained. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. But it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do? I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

In "Pretty Little Liars", Shay Mitchell's character Emily comes out - something Ashley described as a pivotal moment in television. And when it comes to herself, Ashley insists who you "connect" with is far more important than the gender of the person you love.

"I'm not quite sure how many shows had that before ours," she said. "(It's important), especially in this day and age, to just be your true self and not feel judged by how your heart feels and by who you are as a human being, and who your soul connects with. I certainly feel that way about myself. It's who I connect with. It's not about a gender or anything like that. And I think that's really important for people to understand."

"There is no reason that somebody should get bullied or talked about or shut off for who they love. I think acceptance right now is everything, and the more we can educate people about these topics, the better it will become for everyone."