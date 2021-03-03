Bruce Springsteen, Russell Crowe and More Pay Tribute to Late Music Promoter Michael Gudinski

WENN/Facebook Celebrity

The Boss, the 'Gladiator' actor as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue are among the stars to remember the late Australian music promoter in the wake of his passing.

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen has led tributes to Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski, following his death on Monday (01Mar21) aged 68.

The rocker took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember his late friend, writing, "My friend Michael Gudinski was first, last and always a music man. I've toured the world for the last fifty years and never met a better promoter."

"Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice, and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter. But I could hear him clear as a bell when he would say, 'Bruce, I've got you covered'. And he always did."

He continued, "He was loud, always in motion, intentionally (and unintentionally) hilarious, and deeply soulful. He will be remembered by artists, including this one, from all over the world every time they step foot on Australian soil."

Kylie Minogue, who Gudinski signed ahead of her releasing her first single in 1987, also took to social media to remember Gudinski, writing, "MICHAEL GUDINSKI - Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can't believe he's gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I'll always love you 'The Big G.' "

Kylie's sister Dannii also added her tribute, writing, "Michael Gudinski's love and passion for music and family is like no other. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity he gave me to release my first single and album, and the journey that it took me on for so many years."

"He was always there cheering me on, and I will never forget that. There are so many beautiful moments to cherish spent with Michael and his family, surrounded by music and the joy it brings. The loss will be felt forever, but his legacy will also live on forever."

Meanwhile, actor and Australian Russell Crowe tweeted, "RIP Michael Gudinski. Seems almost impossible. A towering figure on the Australian cultural landscape."

"I'm not sure we ever agreed on anything, except maybe Ed Sheeran. Still didn't stop us from being mates for 30 years. I'm going to miss him deeply. My love to his family."

Gudinski formed his record company Mushroom Records at just 20 years old, and went on to establish concert promoter Frontier Touring in 1979.