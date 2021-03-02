Amanda Seyfried Came Close to Having Fashion Nightmare Due to Missing Golden Globes Gown

Instagram Celebrity

Elizabeth Stewart, a stylist for the 'Mamma Mia!' star, reveals that the specially-designed coral Oscar de la Renta gown for the actress got misplaced by couriers on the way to Savannah, Georgia.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seyfried suffered a fashion nightmare just days before Sunday's (February 28) Golden Globes after her custom designer gown went missing en route to her location in Georgia.

The "Mank" star was among the nominees for the annual gala and decided to dress up for the occasion, even though the ceremony was largely virtual due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, ordered a specially-designed coral Oscar de la Renta gown for the actress to wear for her big night in, but the dress was briefly misplaced by couriers as it made its way from the label's New York City studios to Savannah, Georgia, where Seyfried was set to livestream herself with her family for the broadcast.

"The dress was lost for an entire 36 hours on its way to Savannah," Stewart told People.com.

They were only able to retrieve the gown with the help of a dedicated Oscar de la Renta employee, who went out of their way to track the package down.

"Someone from Oscar de la Renta drove hours to the 24-hour FedEx hub in Newark, New Jersey and stayed there until they found the dress in the nick of time!" Stewart said.

Their efforts helped to ensure Seyfried was able to pose in the custom creation for her livestreamed appearance during the broadcast, but it didn't bring the star any extra luck - she lost out on Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture to "The Mauritanian"'s Jodie Foster.