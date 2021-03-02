Royal Expert Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview 'Ridiculous'

CBS TV

Royal biographer Robert Jobson claims in a new interview that the trailers for 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' are filled with 'over the top, melodramatic nonsense.'

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" has yet to air, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already received backlash following the release of its promos. In a new interview, royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed that it was "nonsense."

Speaking with Daily Mail on Monday, March 1, Jobson added that the promos were filled with "over the top, melodramatic nonsense." He continued, "The queen and the royal family are not the Corleone family of Windsor."

"There are no hitmen or heavies going around silencing people. Meghan, whilst a working royal, was always protected by a team of Scotland Yard officers. Thankfully, she was never in danger physically and Harry knows that," he went on to say.

In one of the trailers, host Oprah Winfrey could be seen asking the Duchess of Sussex, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" In response to that, Jobson said, "Talk of being 'silenced' is just ridiculous. It suits a narrative, I suppose, but at what cost to the queen, Prince Philip and the royal family and our reputation as a country?"

In the explosive trailers, Prince Harry also voiced concern about whether the tragedy, which killed his mother Princess Diana, would happen once again to his wife. "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," the 36-year-old shared.

The Duke of Sussex then admitted that "it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we have each other."

According to CBS, "Oprah with Meghan and Harry" features Oprah speaking with "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

The pair will later be joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry" is set to air on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8 P.M. PT/ET and 7 P.M. CT.