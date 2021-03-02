 
 

Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Calls Singer's Pet Miss Asia His 'Guardian Angel' After Armed Attack

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Breaking his silence over the dognapping incident, Ryan Fischer writes an emotional social media post in which he describes the ambush in Hollywood that left him with gunshot wound.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's pet, Miss Asia, helped comfort her dog walker as he lay in a pool of blood after thugs attacked him last week, ends February 26, shot him in the chest, and stole two pooches.

Miss Asia escaped the dognappers' grasps and ran away from the scene, but not before making sure Ray Fischer was OK.

In his first statement since his attack in Hollywood, Fischer recalls laying on the ground with GaGa's French bulldog.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," he wrote in an emotional social media post on Monday, March 01, describing the ambush.

"My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them... and myself."

"Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay."

Miss Asia took off minutes later and was found by police nearby an hour after the attack on Wednesday night.

Her 'brothers', Gustav and Koji, were returned safely to GaGa on Friday night when an unidentified woman, who had no links to the dog thieves, found them tied to a pole hours after the pop star, who is currently filming in Italy, made an impassioned plea for an "act of kindness" to bring her pets back and confirmed a $500,000 (£360,000) reward.

Police are still investigating the dognapping.

