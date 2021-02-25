Olivia Wilde Repairs Friendship With Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Romance

WENN/Avalon/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde's relationship with Jason Sudeikis might have turned more amicable in the months following their separation. While she was rumored to have hurt her ex-fiance's feeling by allegedly moving on with Harry Styles following their breakup, the "Don't Worry Darling" director was reported to have tried to repair friendship with him.

Offering more details on Olivia and Jason's post-split relationship was Entertainment Tonight. "Jason was initially really hurt about Harry and Olivia's relationship, but now that he's doing his own thing, things between him and Olivia have gotten better," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "They're rebuilding their friendship again and co-parenting together."

The source additionally told the publication that the 36-year-old actress/filmmaker is "so happy" with the One Direction member. The insider further divulged that she is relieved upon learning that the "Ted Lasso" actor is now "in a good place, too."

Olivia and Jason, who share two children together, had been together for 10 years. In November 2020, however, they were unveiled to have called off their engagement of more than seven years at the beginning of 2020.

In early January 2021, Olivia was linked romantically to Harry after they were seen attending the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff together. On Valentine's Day, February 14, she was caught on camera unloading suitcases from the home she shared with her ex-fiance at her rumored boyfriend's residence.

As Olivia and Harry appeared to have gotten smitten with each other, Jason was linked to model and actress Keeley Hazell, who starred in his 2014 movie "Horrible Bosses 2" and can next be seen in his Apple TV series "Ted Lasso".

"When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards," a source spilled to The Sun about Jason and Keeley's relationship. "During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive."

"He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in Los Angeles, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging," the insider added. "They have met up since, but obviously, it's all very early days. Jason feels it's too soon to leap into a new relationship - he is in absolutely no rush - but it's a case of 'watch this space.' "