Lady GaGa's Pets Stolen After Dog Walker Was Shot in the Chest
Two of the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker's beloved dogs have been taken away after the man responsible for taking care of her pets were shot in the chest multiple times.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's dog walker has been shot four times in the chest and two of her three pooches were stolen.

Ryan Fischer, 30, was out walking the chart-topping pop star's beloved pooches Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (24Feb21) when he was attacked by two men, who stole two of the three dogs.

Fischer was conscious but barely breathing when police officers arrived on the scene and he was hurriedly taken to a hospital. He is said to have been in a "grave" condition, according to DailyMail.com.

Koji and Gustavo were both stolen by the shooters, but Miss Asia ran away from the scene and has since been recovered by the police.

Miss Asia was subsequently handed over to one of GaGa's bodyguards.

The 34-year-old singer was recently spotted in Italy and Fischer was responsible for looking after her dogs in her absence.

It's not yet clear whether they were specifically targeted by the shooters. However, the French bulldogs are each worth a substantial amount of money.

They can sell for anywhere between $1,500 (£1,000) - $3,000 (£2,117) on average, but those with a particularly sought-after pedigree have been known to sell for as much as $10,000 (£7,200).

GaGa adopted Miss Asia and previously described her pet as one of her biggest inspirations.

She shared, "Asia is my inspiration for many things. She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don't, I'll miss a precious look on her face!"

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker thinks she has a "very special bond" with her dog.

She explained, "Asia and I have a very special bond."

"She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she's comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down."

"Asia also loves belly rubs, from everyone, and she lies on her back all the time to let me know!"

