Ne-Yo Rants Against 'Bitter' YouTuber Calling Him 'Trash'

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has unloaded his feelings against a "bitter" critic. Having been called "trash" by a YouTuber named Jovi Beauty after he and wife Crystal Smith made the happy announcement that they are expecting their third child together, the "So Sick" hitmaker took to social media to fire back at her.

The 41-year-old singer reposted Jovi's IG TV video, in which she called him out, on his Instagram Story page. He first gave away three crying-laughing emojis over the clip. He then wrote in a follow-up post, "I smiled the whole time watching that. People's bitterness at my success and happiness is entertaining to me."

"You see, I am not perfect. And apparently, this woman is," the expectant father further stated in his third post addressing Jovi's diss. The fourth post saw him pointing out, "I mean, how else could she judge me and any of my shortcomings or mistakes, unless it is true that she has never made any mistakes herself?"

"I am assuming that she is the first wave of attack from some perfect clan of people that have decided to wage war against me and all of my imperfection," the R&B star went on arguing. "So at some point today when you all decide to take a s**t, and want a quick laugh, check out @jovibeauty. Be careful not to let the perfection that is her Make you feel a little less than."

Ne-Yo further reminded that what Jovi said in her footage was not the truth. "Odd thing is, she is still going on about past rumors and accusations that have not only been proven untrue but no one even speaks about any more. You would think as a perfect being, she would have her facts straight and up-to-date," he claimed. "OK... I've done my good deed for the day. I made a bitter nobody famous."

The "Sexy Love" crooner's clapback came after Jovi ranted against him on her Instagram TV. "I've came to the conclusion today, I always kind of knew it, but I think that I really came to the conclusion today that like [he] is trash [he] is so trash," she stated. "He's having baby number five with his wife Crystal, but like everything about him…is such Libra vibes. Indecisive. Don't know what the f**k…can't make up his mind for s**t."

Ne-Yo and Crystal, who tied the knot in 2016, parted ways in early 2020. They reconciled, and he proposed to her once again on New Year's Eve. In February 2021, he revealed that the two of them are expecting another child. "Overjoyed to announce... The family is expanding…," he declared on Instagram. "#Number5... #5thandFinal...#BlessingsOnBlessings... @itscrystalsmith... You ready baby? Let's go (sic)!"

In addition to the unborn baby, the married couple shares two children together, two-year-old Roman and four-year-old Shaffer. The singer himself is also a father of two older kids shared with Monyetta Shaw.