Olivia Wilde Seen Unloading Suitcases From Home Shared With Jason Sudeikis at Harry Styles' Home

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Phil Lewis Celebrity

The 'Don't Worry Darling' director has also packed sweet praises for the One Direction member and rumored boyfriend after wrapping the filming of their upcoming psychological thriller.

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde might be getting more and more inseparable from Harry Styles. Having been reported to be dating the One Direction member for over a month, the "Don't Worry Darling" director was seen unloading suitcases from the home she shared with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis at her rumored boyfriend's home.

In several pictures obtained by Page Six, the 36-year-old actress/director was seen packing her luggage into her car at her Silver Lake home in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 14. Variety reported that she and her former partner Jason, who share two children together, purchased the property back in 2019.

Olivia was later caught on camera unloading her belongings at Harry's residence in Hollywood Hills. Back in January, the possible new couple was also captured at the same place after the two of them attended his manager's wedding together.

One day after moving her suitcases, Olivia publicly showered Harry with praises in commemoration of the wrapping of their upcoming psychological thriller's filming. Sharing on Instagram a black-and-white picture of the "Golden" singer on set, she began her message, "Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films."

"The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," she added. "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack' ."

"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," the mother of two further gushed. "He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling."

Olivia and Harry were first romantically linked in early January after they were captured attending the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff together. They further fueled their dating speculations when they were seen packing on some PDAs during an outing with friends in Santa Barbara, California.

Before dating Harry, Olivia was engaged to "Ted Lasso" actor Jason for seven years. As for the crooner, he was last linked romantically to Camille Rowe in 2018. He was also rumored to have dated Taylor Swift and late British presenter Caroline Flack.