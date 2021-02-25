 
 

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash
CNN/Instagram
Celebrity

Andy Scholes shocks viewers as saying that he's 'not entirely surprised' by the horrifying accident given the pro golfer's past history of using painkillers.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - A TV anchor may have now learned a lesson that there's nothing good coming from trash talking someone who has been suffering a misfortune. CNN sports reporter Andy Scholes has landed in hot water after making insensitive comment about Tiger Woods in the wake of his bad single-vehicle accident.

"Stunned I guess, but not entirely surprised by, you know, what we're seeing here," Andy said during a broadcast within hours of the crash. "Tiger, back in 2017, was found by police, pulled over to the side of the road. You know, asleep in his car."

He went on bringing up Tiger's past history of using painkillers, "He had said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time. Because, as well all know, Tiger has undergone a lot of surgeries over the years and painkillers have become a part of his life."

Back in 2017, Tiger was arrested in Jupiter, Florida for driving under the influence of prescription drugs. Police also suspected that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in his single-car accident near his Florida home in 2009, although they found no supporting evidence.

  See also...

Andy's comment quickly drew outrage from Twitter users, including fellow sports journalist Hemal Jhaveri, an editor for USA Today Sports. "This is just irresponsible journalism," Hemal tweeted. "We don't know anything yet. CNN needs to get some real sports reporters."

Another wrote to the CNN anchor, "I think it was completely insensitive that at the breaking news about Tigers accident the first thing you brought up were his past injuries,pain killers and alcohol. It was disgusting."

Andy quickly apologized for his remark, replying to some of the criticisms directed at him. "Sorry didn't mean for it to come out that way," he responded to one comment. He also wrote, "I'm sorry. This was delivered poorly," to a user who asked him to "at least give [Woods] the benefit of the doubt that he's turned his life around and not on pain killers."

Tiger suffered "comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones" that "were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia" following the roll over accident on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning, February 23. He also suffered serious injuries to his right ankle and foot, which were stabilized "with a combination of screws and pins." The 45-year-old is currently recovering at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson after undergoing a successful surgery.

While Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed the sportsman's SUV had been traveling at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when it crossed the center divide in the road and crashed into trees, he said that there will not be any charges filed against the star. "This is purely an accident," he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

You can share this post!

Sada Baby Dubs Nicki Minaj's Fanbase a 'Cult' Following Colorist and Homophobic Scandal

Ne-Yo Rants Against 'Bitter' YouTuber Calling Him 'Trash'
Related Posts
Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Won't Be Charged Following Car Crash, Police Says It's 'Purely an Accident'

Tiger Woods Won't Be Charged Following Car Crash, Police Says It's 'Purely an Accident'

Barack Obama Adds Prayers and Well Wishes for Tiger Woods Following Car Crash

Barack Obama Adds Prayers and Well Wishes for Tiger Woods Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau