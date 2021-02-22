Ne-Yo Expecting Baby No. 5 After Reconciliation With Wife

Instagram Celebrity

The 'So Sick' hitmaker is having a new addition to his growing family with wife Crystal Smith after the couple decided to give their marriage another chance.

AceShowbiz - R&B star Ne-Yo is to become a father for the fifth time.

The "So Sick" hitmaker and his wife Crystal Smith have confirmed they are expecting their third child together - a sibling for Roman, two, and Shaffer, four.

Taking to Instagram, Ne-Yo wrote, "Overjoyed to announce... The family is expanding... #Number5... #5thandFinal... #BlessingsOnBlessings... @itscrystalsmith... You ready baby? Let's go (sic)!"

The news emerges months after the singer admitted his marriage had been saved by the coronavirus shutdown, because it forced the pair, which had separated in early 2020, to deal with its relationship issues head-on.

"The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing. It allowed me the time to lock back in with (my family)," he shared.

"Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world - you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world's opinion mean more in certain situations than it should."

The couple had reached a point in its relationship where Ne-Yo and Crystal found themselves unable to open up to one another in order to work through their problems.

He added, "I don't know when it happened, but we got to a place where we felt like we couldn't just say it, you know?"

"You're feeling something - something's going on, and you know something's going on, but for whatever reason, you can't just come out and say it. We got to that place, and that almost broke us... We're actually stronger now than we were before. Now we feel like we can really talk to each other."

Ne-Yo sealed the romantic reunion by proposing to his wife once again on New Year's Eve (31Dec20).

The couple originally tied the knot in 2016.

Ne-Yo was previously engaged to Monyetta Shaw, with whom he shares two older kids.