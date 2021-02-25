 
 

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actor, who went Instagram official with the social media personality in January, is reported to have spent 'a lot of time together' with her while they do not go travelling.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan might have been convinced that Lori Harvey is the one for him. The "Black Panther" actor, who confirmed his relationship with the social media personality more than one month before, was said to have gotten "serious quickly" with her.

Offering more details of the 34-year-old's relationship with his girlfriend was PEOPLE. "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with [him]."

Michael was also said to have tried his best to be a romantic boyfriend for Lori. "Michael has charmed her and is treating her like a queen," another insider told the outlet. "Lori seems very happy."

  See also...

Michael and Lori sparked dating speculations back in November 2020 after they were captured jetting off to Atlanta together before the Thanksgiving holiday. They further fueled the rumors after being photographed landing in Utah together ahead of New Year's Eve.

The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official on January 10. The "Creed" star shared two pictures of the two. One of which saw them staring into each other's eyes while standing close to each other. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, in the meantime, put out a snap in which she smiled widely while he appeared to kiss her cheek.

On Valentine's Day 2021, the Bryan Stevenson of "Just Mercy" presented his girlfriend with many surprises. Taking to Instagram Story the day after, the model posted a clip of a big aquarium with flowers and candles decoration and wrote, "My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this."

Lori went on to share footage of a hotel room being fully decorated with flowers. She also divulged that Michael has bought her Hermes stocks. Sharing a proof of it, she gushed, "The best gift ever... Baby bought me stocks in Hermes."

You can share this post!

'Halo' TV Series Heading to Paramount+ From Showtime

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery
Related Posts
Michael B. Jordan Crying a Lot After 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman's Death

Michael B. Jordan Crying a Lot After 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman's Death

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan Is Dream Embodiment of Alexa in Amazon Super Bowl Ad

Michael B. Jordan Is Dream Embodiment of Alexa in Amazon Super Bowl Ad

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy