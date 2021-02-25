Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actor, who went Instagram official with the social media personality in January, is reported to have spent 'a lot of time together' with her while they do not go travelling.

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan might have been convinced that Lori Harvey is the one for him. The "Black Panther" actor, who confirmed his relationship with the social media personality more than one month before, was said to have gotten "serious quickly" with her.

Offering more details of the 34-year-old's relationship with his girlfriend was PEOPLE. "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with [him]."

Michael was also said to have tried his best to be a romantic boyfriend for Lori. "Michael has charmed her and is treating her like a queen," another insider told the outlet. "Lori seems very happy."

Michael and Lori sparked dating speculations back in November 2020 after they were captured jetting off to Atlanta together before the Thanksgiving holiday. They further fueled the rumors after being photographed landing in Utah together ahead of New Year's Eve.

The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official on January 10. The "Creed" star shared two pictures of the two. One of which saw them staring into each other's eyes while standing close to each other. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, in the meantime, put out a snap in which she smiled widely while he appeared to kiss her cheek.

On Valentine's Day 2021, the Bryan Stevenson of "Just Mercy" presented his girlfriend with many surprises. Taking to Instagram Story the day after, the model posted a clip of a big aquarium with flowers and candles decoration and wrote, "My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this."

Lori went on to share footage of a hotel room being fully decorated with flowers. She also divulged that Michael has bought her Hermes stocks. Sharing a proof of it, she gushed, "The best gift ever... Baby bought me stocks in Hermes."