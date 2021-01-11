 
 

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official

Instagram
Celebrity

The couple, who first sparked dating speculation during the Thanksgiving holiday, confirms their relationship by sharing their romantic pics on their respective account.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are taking their relationship to a new level in 2021. Months after sparking dating rumors, they're finally going public with their romance by confirming it on social media.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, January 10. Sharing Polaroid photos of the pair cozying up to each other on her account, Lori simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

In one of the snaps, Lori flashed a big smile as Michael appeared to be about to plant a kiss on her cheek. In another picture seemingly taken during the Christmas holiday, the couple posed with a Christmas tree in the background.

  See also...

Michael posted on his own page two other photos which were seemingly taken at the same time. In one of the images, the lovebirds stared into each other's eyes as they stood close to each other.

Both posts have been flooded with congratulatory messages from their followers. Gabrielle Union deemed the couple her "faves," Jordyn Woods left a heart eyes emoji, while Savannah Chrisley simply wrote, "Love," with a heart emoji.

Lori and Michael were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other after they were caught on camera traveling together right before the Thanksgiving holiday last year. The 23-year-old model and the 33-year-old actor were videotaped and pictured landing in Atlanta on November 25 and left the airport together in a car.

Later ahead of New Year's Eve, they were again spotted travelling together. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the "Black Panther" star were photographed landing in Utah on December 30. Similar to their Thanksgiving holiday trip, they chose to fly with Delta Airlines.

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Brian Austin Green Claims All Are Going Well With Sharna Burgess While She Tells Fans to Let It Go
