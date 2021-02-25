K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

In a series of Twitter posts, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star addresses the hate-filled comments she received after her butt appeared to collapse while dancing on Instagram Live.

AceShowbiz - K. Michelle is baffled by the hate directed toward her following her recent body malfunction on Instagram Live. Making use of Twitter account, the R&B/soul singer has lamented the negative comments she received after her butt appeared to collapse while she was dancing.

"So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain," she began addressing the embarrassing moment in a series of tweets posted on early Wednesday, February 24. Admitting that her body isn't perfect because of a botched procedure, she reminded her followers, "I walked y'all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i'm in the process of 3 reconstruction steps."

K. Michelle said she refused to keep her journey with plastic surgery a secret. "What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I've been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn't have to tell anybody and I could've covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help," she wrote.

However, she couldn't hide the fact that she was hurt by the hateful comments. "I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman," she mused. "FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate."

Of why she went on Live the day before, the 38-year-old said, "I got on live yesterday and didn't care that I wasn't perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said F**K it i'm not going to hide nothing in my house. I don't think people truly understand i'm just happy to be alive. I've come so far with this and i'm proud of myself."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star went on opening up that she's scheduled to go under the knife again to fix her butt next week. "As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week," so she shared. "So i'm focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I'm gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i'm at now you wouldn't hate so hard."

She also revealed her recovery process from a previous surgery, saying, "Oh fun fact in the video and still right now I have snitches in me and a open wound that we have 2care 4 every morning. I'm working EVERYDAY with full on stitches down my back but I don't complain, I fight through the pain and still work to provide for my whole family."

Hoping that people will learn from her experience, K. Michelle said she is set to executive produce and host "a new show on Lifetime Networks shooting THIS MONTH that only focuses on silicone removal and botched surgeries." She explained, "I had to do something 2save some people's life. So get ready to tune in and see MY surgery ups and downs and others."

After reading K. Michelle's honest confession, she has received support, including from her "LHH" co-star Kiyomi Leslie, who wrote, "This is what I mean by uplift yo sister. She is hurting and people are making fun of her pain... ... All of this she said and what I HEAR from her is... 'My feelings are hurt by y'all comments..' which is valid... hope she heals in peace !! Her progress and growth is seen and felt!"