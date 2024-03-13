Michael B. Jordan Explains Why He Isn't Ready to Return to Dating Scene Despite Feeling 'Lonely'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan has gotten candid about his love life. Although he admitted to feeling "lonely," the "Creed" star said he isn't ready to be back into the dating scene.

The 37-year-old opened up about the matter when appearing on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast. The actor first explained that he feels "alone" at times due to his penchant for "multitasking" and "juggling the balancing act" in work.

"There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating," he said. "The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone."

Despite the loneliness, Michael felt it was not the time to see someone new just yet. "I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what's the best partner for me," he explained.

Michael acknowledged that a relationship goes beyond saying "I love you," and that while love "should be enough… it's not quite that simple." The Erik Killmonger depicter went on to elaborate, "There's also a part of me that really hasn't lived life yet... I haven't traveled for fun... I gotta start living. I've sacrificed and I've zoned in for so long."

Still, Michael pointed out that he does "want a family eventually." He added, "I'm not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me."

Michael's last public relationship was with Lori Harvey. The then couple sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2020 and finally confirmed their romance in January 2021. The pair, however, called it quits after nearly two years together.

When reflecting on their split in February last year, Michael told Gayle King, "I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation - not to give it." He continued, "You know, any energy and kind of move from that - is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn."

