New Video Shows Michael B. Jordan Racing Another Ferrari Before Crashing Into a Parked Car

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actor was racing another Ferrari in Hollywood, California, around 11.30 P.M. on Saturday night, December 2, before smashing his vehicle into a parked car.

  Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new video gives insight into the car accident involving Michael B. Jordan. In the footage, it could be seen the "Creed" actor was racing another Ferrari before crashing into a parked car.

Based on the video, the 36-year-old was speeding down the street in his blue Ferrari. However, after a quick move left, the vehicle took a sharp right and struck a parked Kia.

According to TMZ, the incident took place in Hollywood, California, around 11.30 P.M. on Saturday night, December 2. Photos taken at the scene displayed the right side of the electric blue vehicle severely smashed, with its airbags deployed and a wheel with gold rims rolling away from the car.

"Our law enforcement say police on the scene asked Jordan, 'What happened?' but the star didn't offer an explanation," TMZ reported. According to officials, there were no signs of anything "nefarious" and "no evidence of a DUI" upon arrival. A sobriety test was not performed on Michael and no arrests were made.

The LAPD added following the wreck, information was exchanged and no charges were filed. Pieces of metal from Michael's vehicle were also seen on the ground next to the Kia following the collision.

The crash crash occurred months after Michael opened up about how his busy schedule impacted his life. "You know, I just don't have a lot of free time. It seems like what I have to do supersedes that so often. And I know it's not good. [I get] sick and rundown, and my body's quitting on me all the time, saying, 'Mike, f**king relax. You can't keep this pace up,' " he told Rolling Stone magazine.

"But again, that goes back to making sure I deserve it. Things came easier for me. So I worked twice as hard," he added. "I put myself through that torture, that pain, to feel like I deserved the blessings that I have."

