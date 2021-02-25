 
 

'Halo' TV Series Heading to Paramount+ From Showtime

'Halo' TV Series Heading to Paramount+ From Showtime
Showtime
TV

Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, the upcoming TV series, which is based on megahit Xbox game franchise, eyes a premiere date sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Halo" TV series has found a new home. It has been revealed that the long-anticipated series, which is based on the megahit Xbox game franchise, is switching from Showtime to Paramount+ as it eyes a premiere date sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Deadline is the first to report.

Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, the upcoming TV series will be set in the universe that first came to be in 2001, bringing an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Starring Pablo Schreiber, the TV adaptation will deeply explore personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

"We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the 'Star Trek' franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, what could be a defining series for Paramount+," David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer and Chairman for CBS, and CEO of Showtime Networks said. " 'Halo' always fit the bill but seeing it, we felt it would work."

  See also...

Nevins added, "It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered. The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it's a very powerful story."

Executive producing the show for Amblin Television are Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. They are joined by Steven Kane, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture with Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington producing for Chapter Eleven. As for Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor and Bonnie Ross, they serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

Previous reports claimed that "Halo" filmed 55%-60% of its first season before COVID-19 pandemic forced the production team to shut down the filming last March. As if the year-long delay wasn't bad enough, the first season will have its episode count shortened by one so fans will only have 9 episodes.

It was based on a game that was first announced for Mac. Its original developer Bungie was then acquired by Microsoft in 2000 prior to the launch of the original Xbox console that became a huge hit, grossing more than $5 billion in total.

You can share this post!

Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Has First Girls' Night Out After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey
Related Posts
Natascha McElhone Teams Up With Bokeem Woodbine for 'Halo' Series

Natascha McElhone Teams Up With Bokeem Woodbine for 'Halo' Series

Pablo Schreiber Is the Master Chief on Showtime's 'Halo' Adaptation

Pablo Schreiber Is the Master Chief on Showtime's 'Halo' Adaptation

'Robin Hood' Director Brought In to Helm 'Halo' Series Following Rupert Wyatt's Exit

'Robin Hood' Director Brought In to Helm 'Halo' Series Following Rupert Wyatt's Exit

Production Delay Forces Rupert Wyatt to Walk Away From 'Halo' Series

Production Delay Forces Rupert Wyatt to Walk Away From 'Halo' Series

Most Read
'RHOA': Kenya Moore Claims She Heard Sex Noises Amid StripperGate
TV

'RHOA': Kenya Moore Claims She Heard Sex Noises Amid StripperGate

'Bachelor' Recap: Matt James Cries as One Woman Exits Following Hometown Week

'Bachelor' Recap: Matt James Cries as One Woman Exits Following Hometown Week

Disney Plus Launches Adult Streaming Platform With Parental Controls

Disney Plus Launches Adult Streaming Platform With Parental Controls

'The Simpsons' Recasts Dr. Hibbert's Voice Actor Harry Shearer After Vowing to Properly Cast Actors

'The Simpsons' Recasts Dr. Hibbert's Voice Actor Harry Shearer After Vowing to Properly Cast Actors

'Loki' and 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Get Premiere Dates on Disney+

'Loki' and 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Get Premiere Dates on Disney+

'Halo' TV Series Heading to Paramount+ From Showtime

'Halo' TV Series Heading to Paramount+ From Showtime

'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Advises Mom Teresa to Apologize to Jackie Over 'Sh***y' Cheating Rumors

'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Advises Mom Teresa to Apologize to Jackie Over 'Sh***y' Cheating Rumors