 
 

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Instagram/WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 23-year-old social media personality and the 2020 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive are spotted arriving in Atlanta in a Delta aircraft just in time for Thanksgiving.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan may be low-key seeing each other. Catching their fans off guard, the twosome has sparked dating rumors after they were caught on camera traveling together right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 23-year-old model and the 33-year-old actor were videotaped and pictured landing in Atlanta earlier on Wednesday, November 25. They flew commercial in a Delta aircraft, which The Shade Room claims to have confirmed through their plane tickets.

The pair headed straight to an awaiting car upon their arrival. Michael was seen helping Lori with her luggage, while he had his own belongings in a backpack. The social media personality also carried her trusted pillow.

The two apparently dressed for comfort during the flight as they were seen arriving in sweatpants and matching sweatshirts, with Lori in lighter gray and Michael in darker gray. She also wore slip-on sandals, while her alleged new beau opted for black sneakers. Both of them wore a face mask.

  See also...

It's possible that Lori and Michael flew to Atlanta to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. As TSR notes, Lori's stepfather Steve Harvey purchased Tyler Perry's former mansion in Buckhead for $15 million back in July of this year.

Michael reportedly has also purchased his parents a home in Atlanta. On the same day he was spotted traveling with Lori, the "Black Panther" star gave a birthday shout-out to his mother on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to one of the strongest, most artistic, loving, caring and funny people I know," he wrote along with his pictures with his mother at some red carpet events. "Thank you for your support throughout the years. I love you and celebrate you everyday!"

Lori was last rumored dating Akon's brother Abou Thiam after calling it quits with Future, whom she previously dated for almost a year. As for Michael, he largely keeps his love relationship under the radar, but back in late 2019, he was reported to be romantically linked to singer Snoh Aalegra after he appeared on her music video for "Whoa".

You can share this post!

Faizon Love Sues Movie Bosses Over Racist 'Couples Retreat' Poster

Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green
Related Posts
Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Seen Cozying Up to Akon's Brother Amid Future Reunion Rumors

Lori Harvey Seen Cozying Up to Akon's Brother Amid Future Reunion Rumors

Lori Harvey Reportedly Pregnant With Future's Baby Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Lori Harvey Reportedly Pregnant With Future's Baby Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Lori Harvey Dating Down a Personal Trainer as Future's Spotted With Megan Thee Stallion

Lori Harvey Dating Down a Personal Trainer as Future's Spotted With Megan Thee Stallion

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick