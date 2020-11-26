Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 23-year-old social media personality and the 2020 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive are spotted arriving in Atlanta in a Delta aircraft just in time for Thanksgiving.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan may be low-key seeing each other. Catching their fans off guard, the twosome has sparked dating rumors after they were caught on camera traveling together right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 23-year-old model and the 33-year-old actor were videotaped and pictured landing in Atlanta earlier on Wednesday, November 25. They flew commercial in a Delta aircraft, which The Shade Room claims to have confirmed through their plane tickets.

The pair headed straight to an awaiting car upon their arrival. Michael was seen helping Lori with her luggage, while he had his own belongings in a backpack. The social media personality also carried her trusted pillow.

The two apparently dressed for comfort during the flight as they were seen arriving in sweatpants and matching sweatshirts, with Lori in lighter gray and Michael in darker gray. She also wore slip-on sandals, while her alleged new beau opted for black sneakers. Both of them wore a face mask.

It's possible that Lori and Michael flew to Atlanta to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. As TSR notes, Lori's stepfather Steve Harvey purchased Tyler Perry's former mansion in Buckhead for $15 million back in July of this year.

Michael reportedly has also purchased his parents a home in Atlanta. On the same day he was spotted traveling with Lori, the "Black Panther" star gave a birthday shout-out to his mother on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to one of the strongest, most artistic, loving, caring and funny people I know," he wrote along with his pictures with his mother at some red carpet events. "Thank you for your support throughout the years. I love you and celebrate you everyday!"

Lori was last rumored dating Akon's brother Abou Thiam after calling it quits with Future, whom she previously dated for almost a year. As for Michael, he largely keeps his love relationship under the radar, but back in late 2019, he was reported to be romantically linked to singer Snoh Aalegra after he appeared on her music video for "Whoa".