Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

The model and the 'Black Panther' actor add fuels to their dating rumors a little over a month after they were caught on camera flying together before the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey is adding more fuels to the speculations about her possible romance with Michael B. Jordan. A little over a month after she was spotted flying together with the "Black Panther" actor, the model was caught on camera traveling together with him once again ahead of New Year's Eve.

In a series of photos published by The Shade Room on Wednesday, December 30, Lori and Michael were photographed landing in Utah. The 23-year-old beauty could be seen walking in front of her rumored beau as they exited the plane. Similar to their Thanksgiving holiday trip, they chose to fly with Delta Airlines.

For the outing, Lori opted to go all black from head to toe. Still, she added a splash of color by wearing an ivory coat. Her companion, on the other hand, sported a light gray sweatshirt, matching sweatpants and a pair of black shoes. The rumored couple completed their looks with black protective face masks.

The photos surfaced after the social media personality and her rumored boyfriend were seen arriving in Atlanta with the same airlines. In several photos of the November 25 trip obtained by The Shade Room, they were seen heading straight to an awaiting car upon their arrival. Both of them were dressed in sweatpants and matching sweatshirts.

While Lori and Michael have been spotted traveling together, the two of them have yet to confirm or deny the dating speculations circling them. When the Instagram star took a part in the "post a pic of..." trend on Instagram days earlier, she refused to spill on the man that she has been seeing. Instead, she replied to the request by posting a snap of her rolling her eyes.

Before being romantically linked to Michael, Lori was speculated to be dating Akon's brother Abou Thiam. She previously dated Future for almost a year before calling it quits in August. As for the "Just Mercy" star, he has been notoriously known for keeping his personal life quite private. However, he was reported to be dating singer Snoh Aalegra back in 2019.

