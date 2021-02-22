Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Instagram Celebrity

After he went public with the arrival of his first child with fiancee Amanda Pacheco, the 'NCIS' star is showered with love from the likes of Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union and Rumer Willis.

AceShowbiz - Wilmer Valderrama has become a first-time father. Two months after revealing that he was expecting his first child with fiancee Amanda Pacheco, the "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" star finally introduced their baby girl to the world through a "straight out of heaven" announcement post.

On Sunday, February 21, the 41-year-old posted on Instagram several pictures of his newborn. One of them saw him cradling his child. He captioned his post, "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now. 02/15/2021."

Wilmer's baby mama also shared the happy news via her own Instagram page. A few hours afterwards, the former "From Dusk Till Dawn" star reposted her online share on his Instagram Story. Alongside a close-up image of the new bundle of joy, he gushed, "You made our world a little brighter mi angelita.. 02/15/2021."

Wilmer Valderrama gushed over his first child with fiancee Amanda Pacheco.

Wilmer's baby announcement led to him being showered with love from his famous friends. One in particular was Eva Longoria who raved, "Ahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Im soooo happy for you both!!! Love u!" Gabrielle Union additionally exclaimed, "Ahhhhhh CONGRATS my friend!!!!!" Rumer Willis then chimed in, "Congratulations you guys, so happy for you. I can't wIt [sic] to meet her."

Wilmer confirmed Amanda's pregnancy via Instagram back in late December 2020. Sharing two pictures of him and his fiancee as she flaunted her baby bump, the "That '70s Show" alum simply penned, "#ItsJustUs3Now."

The new parents started dating in the spring of 2019. They got engaged on New Year's Day, January 1, 2020 after he popped the question by the ocean in La Jolla, San Diego in California. Unfortunately, the pair had to put their wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Wilmer and Amanda became an item, he was in romantic relationships with a number of other female celebrities. They included the likes of Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly.