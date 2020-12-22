 
 

Wilmer Valderrama's Fiancee Bares Baby Bump and Cleavage as She Announces Pregnancy

The 'NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service' actor and bride-to-be Amanda Pacheco are having a new addition to their growing family ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

AceShowbiz - Actor Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee are celebrating Christmas as parents-to-be.

The "That '70s Show" star rang in 2020 by announcing his engagement to Amanda Pacheco, and now they are closing out the year with baby news.

Sharing two photos of the couple, with Amanda going topless under an open jacket to display her growing belly, Wilmer wrote on Instagram, "#ItsJustUs3Now."

The hashtag is an updated version of the one used to go public with their engagement on 1 January, when Wilmer shared, "#ItsJustUs3Now."

The couple began dating in the spring of 2019, and had to shelve wedding plans for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Wilmer and Amanda do tie the knot, it will be the actor's first marriage although he's previously enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, and Minka Kelly.

The expecting couple received outpouring love and support from fans and friends on social media. Camilla Belle exclaimed, "Oh my gosh veeeeeellmmeerrr!!!!!!!" along with a string of love emojis. Avril lavigne also gushed, "Congratulations to you both !!!!!!!!!"

Joe Jonas who recently welcomed his first child with wife Sophie Turner, added a similar message, "Congratulations! So happy!"

Wilmer's ex Mandy Moore, who is also currently pregnant with her first child, was excited for him and his bride-to-be as well. "Congrats!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Well wishes also came from Wilmer's "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" co-star Emily Wickersham, Kyle Newman, the estranged husband of actress Jaime King, and "The Walking Dead" star Alanna Masterson.

