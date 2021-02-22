 
 

Yung Bleu Thanks Boosie Badazz With $100K in Cash for His Continuous Support

The Baton Rogue rapper can't hide his smile as he accepts the money gift from his former protege in return for believing in the 'You're Mines Still' emcee since the beginning.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has reaped from showing his early vote of confidence to Yung Bleu. The Baton Rogue native has received $100,000 in cash as a gift from the Mobile, Alabama rapper for his continuous support since the beginning.

The "Wipe Me Down" spitter couldn't hide his happiness when receiving the gift from his former protege, which was documented in a video shared by Bleu on his Instagram account. In the short clip, Boosie was all smiles as he took out the money from a plastic bag while he was in what looks like a kitchen.

"I just dropped off the mothaf**kin' bag, n***a," Bleu was heard saying in the video. "We give our CEOs a hundred racks, n***a." Boosie, meanwhile, exclaimed repeatedly, "A n***a never gave me over $1,000!" before he appeared to give Bleu a hug.

Bleu wrote in the caption what the money gift was for, "100 RACKS just for supporting me FROM THE JUMP @boosienewig ! TOLD U PUT THE BALL IN MY HAND I WAS GONE SCORE ! #Badazz we up more otw."

Boosie shared the same video on his own Instagram page. "YES SIR @bleuvandross 100k," he wrote in the caption. "first n***a since KATT WILLIAMS TO BLESS ME."

He expressed his excitement over the gift in another video as he's seen holding the money in his hands. "Big CEO, b***h. Ya, Yung Bleu just gave me $100K cash," he said in the video, before adding in the caption, "#Grateful CEO 100k CASH @bleuvandross #bigceo #bigceo THANK U."

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, has shown his constant support for Bleu throughout the latter's career. The 38-year-old rapper discovered the younger artist and signed him to his Badazz Syndicate independent record label. Bleu has remained thankful to Boosie even after leaving his label to form his own independent imprint and seeking management from Meek Mill's Dream Chasers.

"It's no more Bleu and Boosie jointed with a major label! It's just Bleu and Boosie doing what the f**k they wanna do," Bleu said in an interview with DJ Vlad about his relationship with Boosie after leaving his record label. "We do what we wanna do. We good."

