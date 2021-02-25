Wilmer Valderrama Raves Over 'Incredible' Ex Mandy Moore After Birth of Her First Child

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'This Is Us' star previously congratulated her ex-boyfriend and the 'That's 70s Show' alum after he welcomed his own first child, a daughter, last week.

AceShowbiz - Wilmer Valderrama has congratulated Mandy Moore on the birth of her first child. Shortly after the "This Is Us" actress announced that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed a baby boy, the "That's 70s Show" alum raved over his "incredible" ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, February 23, the 41-year-old actor was reacting to the first-time mother's Instagram post that saw a glimpse of her newborn son. "Yes!!! What an amazing gift, you two incredible souls will be inspiring parents!! Enjoy every breath of this new chapter! This young man is destined to brighten the world up," he wrote in its comment section.

Mandy herself wrote in the caption of her announcement post, "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents." The 36-year-old new mom continued, "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

Wilmer's congratulatory message to Mandy came after he welcomed his own first child with fiancee Amanda Pacheco. On Sunday, February 21, he posted on Instagram several photos of his baby girl. In one of the snaps, he was seen cradling the little bundle of joy.

"Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light," the proud dad penned in the accompanying message. "often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now. 02/15/2021."

The "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" star's online announcement has drawn congratulatory comments from many. One in particular came from Mandy who gushed, "Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to [you] and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!!"

Wilmer and Mandy became an item from 2000 to 2002. Despite their split, the former couple continued to prove they could remain friends with each other. He even attended her wedding reception back in November 2018.