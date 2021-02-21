 
 

Eiza Gonzalez Denies Tipping Off Paparazzi When She Steps Out

Eiza Gonzalez Denies Tipping Off Paparazzi When She Steps Out
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Baby Driver' star reacts to accusations that she tipped off paparazzi ahead of her visit to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and insists she doesn't need shutterbugs to give her a career.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Eiza Gonzalez has shot down gossips suggesting she tips off the paparazzi whenever she steps out.

The "Baby Driver" star was recently photographed on her way to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" studios in Los Angeles, where she was booked for an interview on the late night talk show, and one image was shared on Instagram.

"Guess who called the paparazzi?" one troll snarkily commented.

The snide post has since caught Gonzalez's attention and she wasted no time in firing back at the claim.

  See also...

"Reading the sarcasm of your message I felt the need to answer your question," she responded. "I've never in my ENTIRE career called or 'tipped off' a paparazzi. To the point that I would encourage any paparazzi to come forward and prove that I have if such thing has been done (sic). I've nothing to worry about."

The Mexican beauty then continued, "I'd encourage you not to believe everything you reading in gossip sites. What they're intention is, is to sell. At all costs."

"I like to live my life private as possible. For the rest of my life. I'm unsure you know this, but paparazzi make a living out of pictures. Hence why they park outside our homes and follow us until they get a shot. Again. Got nothing to hide (sic)..."

Gonzalez, who has previously been romantically linked to Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel, and Timothee Chalamet, went on to add, "I don't need no man or photos to give me a career. I've worked pretty hard to be where I am. Wishing you the best this Thursday (sic)!"

You can share this post!

Amanda Kloots Feels Emotional as She Gets First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine After Nick Cordero's Death
Related Posts
Eiza Gonzalez Prays for Cure of 'Terrible Misogynistic Mentality' After Being Pitted Against Belinda

Eiza Gonzalez Prays for Cure of 'Terrible Misogynistic Mentality' After Being Pitted Against Belinda

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez and Luke Bracey Seal Romance With Kiss During Lunch Date

Eiza Gonzalez and Luke Bracey Seal Romance With Kiss During Lunch Date

Eiza Gonzalez Posts Emotional Tribute to Her Dog Which Loses an Eye

Eiza Gonzalez Posts Emotional Tribute to Her Dog Which Loses an Eye

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life