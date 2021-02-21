 
 

Amanda Kloots Feels Emotional as She Gets First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots Feels Emotional as She Gets First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine After Nick Cordero's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The new co-host of 'The Talk' finally feels relieved after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine as she admits her husband's death has left her terrified of the virus.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots has received the coronavirus vaccine - eight months after her Broadway star husband died following a gruelling Covid-19 battle.

The 38-year-old "The Talk" co-host and fitness instructor revealed she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in a post on Instagram, admitting she felt "emotional" and grateful to the volunteers working at the vaccination centre.

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine!" Amanda rejoiced. "I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting."

She continued, "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis (son, 19-months) beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car."

  See also...

"THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms," Amanda added, revealing she had been terrified "since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus."

"Now I am one step closer (to immunity)," she declared. "Thank you to my friends @laurencpresent and @thompoint0 for driving and being by my side."

A few days ago, Billie Eilish's brother FINNEAS paid tribute to Amanda Kloots' late husband on her talk show. He performed his new song "Can't Wait to Be Dead" which was partly inspired by Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus.

He went on to call Amanda "brave," saying her updates about Cordero's hospitalization made him feel like he knew the couple. "I can't thank you enough for allowing me and people like me to get to know you and your family through all of this," he shared.

You can share this post!

Chloe Moretz Enrolls in Harvard to Educate Herself on History of Racism

Eiza Gonzalez Denies Tipping Off Paparazzi When She Steps Out
Related Posts
Amanda Kloots 'Finally Ready' for Therapy to Address Trauma Following Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots 'Finally Ready' for Therapy to Address Trauma Following Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots Shows Off New Ring Made of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes

Amanda Kloots Shows Off New Ring Made of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes

Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband With Photo of Last Christmas

Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband With Photo of Last Christmas

Nick Cordero's Wife Pokes Fun at the One-Year Apart Hospitalization of Both Men in Her Life

Nick Cordero's Wife Pokes Fun at the One-Year Apart Hospitalization of Both Men in Her Life

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life