Amanda Kloots Feels Emotional as She Gets First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine After Nick Cordero's Death

The new co-host of 'The Talk' finally feels relieved after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine as she admits her husband's death has left her terrified of the virus.

Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots has received the coronavirus vaccine - eight months after her Broadway star husband died following a gruelling Covid-19 battle.

The 38-year-old "The Talk" co-host and fitness instructor revealed she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in a post on Instagram, admitting she felt "emotional" and grateful to the volunteers working at the vaccination centre.

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine!" Amanda rejoiced. "I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting."

She continued, "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis (son, 19-months) beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car."

"THANK YOU to the National Guard that was here today volunteering since 5:30am administering the Pfizer vaccine to willing arms," Amanda added, revealing she had been terrified "since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus."

"Now I am one step closer (to immunity)," she declared. "Thank you to my friends @laurencpresent and @thompoint0 for driving and being by my side."

A few days ago, Billie Eilish's brother FINNEAS paid tribute to Amanda Kloots' late husband on her talk show. He performed his new song "Can't Wait to Be Dead" which was partly inspired by Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus.

He went on to call Amanda "brave," saying her updates about Cordero's hospitalization made him feel like he knew the couple. "I can't thank you enough for allowing me and people like me to get to know you and your family through all of this," he shared.