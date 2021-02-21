Eve to Lead ABC Musical Pilot, Questlove to Direct Sly Stone Documentary

Instagram/WENN TV

The female rapper lands a lead role in the upcoming TV musical pilot 'Queens' while The Roots ringleader is set to helm a movie about the life and career of the Sly and the Family Stone frontman.

AceShowbiz - Eve has handed herself a starring role in ABC's upcoming musical pilot, "Queens".

According to Variety, the rapper will play a character named Brianna in the show, about four estranged women in their 40s who reunite as Nasty B**ches - the '90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Decades on, Brianna is now a proud wife and mother of five but, when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, she grapples with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon.

Eve will take on another role in the series - the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" star will also render original music for the programme.

"Queens" is written and executive produced by Zahir McGhee, with Sabrina Wind also serving as an executive producer. ABC Signature will produce.

In another news, fellow hip-hop star Questlove is lining up a documentary about funk icon Sly Stone as his next directorial project.

The Roots bandleader recently made his filmmaking debut with "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)", a documentary which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival in New York.

It had its world premiere at the mostly-virtual Sundance Film Festival last month (Jan21), taking home the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary and the Audience Award, and now Questlove is focusing his attention on the story of the Sly and the Family Stone frontman.

He will also serve as a producer on the as-yet-untitled feature, with rapper/actor Common signing on as an executive producer.

In a statement, Questlove says, "It goes beyond saying that Sly's creative legacy is in my DNA... it's a black musician's blueprint. To be given the honour to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me."