Bella Thorne Demands Public's Apology to Britney Spears for Their 'Disgusting' Treatment

WENN/Judy Eddy/FayesVision Celebrity

Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne has expressed her condemnation of the public's "disgusting" treatment to Britney Spears over the years. Revealing that she has watched the "Toxic" hitmaker's documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", the "Midnight Sun" actress demanded everyone to apologize to the singer.



"Let's #FreeBritney all day," the 23-year-old beauty urged in an interview with Fox News. "I think everyone should go and apologize to her all over social media and say, 'We're sorry. We're sorry we did this to you. We're sorry we put this on you. We see you now. We're here and we see you.' "

About how she felt while seeing Britney's now-viral documentary, Bella shared, "It was so sad when I watched it." She then added, "Everything I was looking at made me really, really, really sad knowing that this was happening, knowing that this still happens, knowing that we're all a part of this, that we all did this to her."

The "Shake It Up" alum continued to reflect on her own past experience. "By the time I was 14 I was very famous and there was paparazzi, people constantly looking at me and trying to touch me and insert themselves around me, around my life," she recalled. "Fake people, real people, all kinds of people including the public judging me for everything that I do."

Despite going through a similar ordeal, Bella was convinced that Britney has faced more struggles than her. "Even if you didn't do anything to [Britney], you talked about her with your friends, you heard about those photos of her hitting that car, someone made a joke in a group -- we're all a part of it. That makes it so much more incredulous," she argued.

"The documentary is stunning in the sense that it really gives us the full-blown perspective of the situation. But it's really disgusting in the sense that here it is in black-and-white, this is what we did to her," the former Disney darling went on. "My goodness, I just feel literally terrible."

Bella also confessed that she has also been slut-shamed after ex-boyfriend Charlie Puth accused her of cheating on him. "I was called a cheater and a slut and that hurt and people still think that was true," she spilled. "I've definitely been through my fair share of people putting some other perspective on me or lying about me publicly. I definitely relate to the male misogny that is placed on all of us, in us women."

Bella's statements came after Britney's documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", made its debut in the U.S. on February 6. The New York Times film narrated the treatment she received from the media as well as her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie, in which he took over the control of her finances and well-being since her 2008 public meltdown.