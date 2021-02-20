 
 

Bella Thorne Demands Public's Apology to Britney Spears for Their 'Disgusting' Treatment

Bella Thorne Demands Public's Apology to Britney Spears for Their 'Disgusting' Treatment
WENN/Judy Eddy/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Midnight Sun' actress thinks everyone, in a way or two, has taken part in putting the pop star in a situation that she has been through, saying, 'This is what we did to her.'

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne has expressed her condemnation of the public's "disgusting" treatment to Britney Spears over the years. Revealing that she has watched the "Toxic" hitmaker's documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", the "Midnight Sun" actress demanded everyone to apologize to the singer.

"Let's #FreeBritney all day," the 23-year-old beauty urged in an interview with Fox News. "I think everyone should go and apologize to her all over social media and say, 'We're sorry. We're sorry we did this to you. We're sorry we put this on you. We see you now. We're here and we see you.' "

About how she felt while seeing Britney's now-viral documentary, Bella shared, "It was so sad when I watched it." She then added, "Everything I was looking at made me really, really, really sad knowing that this was happening, knowing that this still happens, knowing that we're all a part of this, that we all did this to her."

The "Shake It Up" alum continued to reflect on her own past experience. "By the time I was 14 I was very famous and there was paparazzi, people constantly looking at me and trying to touch me and insert themselves around me, around my life," she recalled. "Fake people, real people, all kinds of people including the public judging me for everything that I do."

  See also...

Despite going through a similar ordeal, Bella was convinced that Britney has faced more struggles than her. "Even if you didn't do anything to [Britney], you talked about her with your friends, you heard about those photos of her hitting that car, someone made a joke in a group -- we're all a part of it. That makes it so much more incredulous," she argued.

"The documentary is stunning in the sense that it really gives us the full-blown perspective of the situation. But it's really disgusting in the sense that here it is in black-and-white, this is what we did to her," the former Disney darling went on. "My goodness, I just feel literally terrible."

Bella also confessed that she has also been slut-shamed after ex-boyfriend Charlie Puth accused her of cheating on him. "I was called a cheater and a slut and that hurt and people still think that was true," she spilled. "I've definitely been through my fair share of people putting some other perspective on me or lying about me publicly. I definitely relate to the male misogny that is placed on all of us, in us women."

Bella's statements came after Britney's documentary, "Framing Britney Spears", made its debut in the U.S. on February 6. The New York Times film narrated the treatment she received from the media as well as her 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie, in which he took over the control of her finances and well-being since her 2008 public meltdown.

You can share this post!

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss
Related Posts
Bella Thorne Denies Dissing Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau in New Song

Bella Thorne Denies Dissing Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau in New Song

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne and Actress Francesca Farago All Over Each Other in Steamy TikTok Video

Bella Thorne and Actress Francesca Farago All Over Each Other in Steamy TikTok Video

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut