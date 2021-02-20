Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The 45-year-old former Miss USA runner-up, who shares two children with the Blink-182 drummer, additionally claims that he 'can handle that Kardashian drama.'

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler has finally weighed in on her ex-husband Travis Barker's romance with Kourtney Kardashian. Just days after she appeared to be dissing the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, the former Miss USA runner-up insisted that she is "happy" for the new couple.

"He's my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy," the 45-year-old told Page Six on Thursday, February 18. "And if being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly..." She added, "He can handle that Kardashian drama."

Shanna offered her two cents when she was picking up her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, at Los Angeles International Airport. In a clip obtained by the outlet, she gushed that she and her 28-year-old beau are "doing great." She additionally raved, "I'm excited to have him back."

In one of several pictures shared by the publication, the model/actress was seen kissing her partner with their masks on. For the airport outing, she rocked a black tight dress, a denim jacket and black sneakers, while her companion donned a black leather jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

The outing came shortly after Shanna was caught liking a shady comment about Travis and Kourtney's confirmed romance. "Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," so read the remark on her Instagram post.

Shanna tied the knot with Travis in 2004. They split in 2006 before finalizing their divorce two years later. Together, they share two children, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. When they were still together, the former couple reportedly used to be close with Kourtney.