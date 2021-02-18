Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

https://www.beyonce.com/ Celebrity

Not only her grandmother, but also fans are raving on social media after seeing the 9-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z modeling the latest collection from her mother's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles's mom has constantly been left impressed by her granddaughter. Upon seeing Blue Ivy Carter delivering her best model poses in a campaign video for her mother's third Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Tina Lawson could not help but gush over the "supermodel"-like young girl.

The 67-year-old entrepreneur expressed her pride over her granddaughter via Instagram on Wednesday, February 17. Posting a part of the campaign footage, she raved, "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!!"

"She inserted herself into this shoot," she went on spilling. "No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"

The clip that Tina posted saw Blue posing in a cropped printed jacket, leather pants, a fanny pack, white sneakers and a brown face covering. At some point, she could be seen modeling a colorful printed parka and track pants next to her famous mother.

Tina was not the only one who was amazed by Blue's modeling skills. Many of her followers showered the 9-year-old with compliments in the comment section of her post. One exclaimed, "Blue is the Boss, period!!!!" Another cheered, "Awww Blue Blue. Get it lil lady!" A third chimed in, "So beautiful! So cute!"

This was not the first time Tina fawned over Blue's talents. In late January, she praised the latter's makeup skills on Instagram. Sharing a snap of herself with a glamorous makeover done by her granddaughter, she wrote, "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today . She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face."

Around two weeks prior to that, Tina put out a clip in which the Grammy-nominated youngster danced energetically to Ciara's "Gimmie Dat" during a break at a ballet lesson. "This is Blue but I swear it looks like [Solange Knowles] dancing at this age," so she captioned the footage.