Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video
Not only her grandmother, but also fans are raving on social media after seeing the 9-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z modeling the latest collection from her mother's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles's mom has constantly been left impressed by her granddaughter. Upon seeing Blue Ivy Carter delivering her best model poses in a campaign video for her mother's third Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Tina Lawson could not help but gush over the "supermodel"-like young girl.

The 67-year-old entrepreneur expressed her pride over her granddaughter via Instagram on Wednesday, February 17. Posting a part of the campaign footage, she raved, "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!!"

"She inserted herself into this shoot," she went on spilling. "No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"

The clip that Tina posted saw Blue posing in a cropped printed jacket, leather pants, a fanny pack, white sneakers and a brown face covering. At some point, she could be seen modeling a colorful printed parka and track pants next to her famous mother.

Tina was not the only one who was amazed by Blue's modeling skills. Many of her followers showered the 9-year-old with compliments in the comment section of her post. One exclaimed, "Blue is the Boss, period!!!!" Another cheered, "Awww Blue Blue. Get it lil lady!" A third chimed in, "So beautiful! So cute!"

This was not the first time Tina fawned over Blue's talents. In late January, she praised the latter's makeup skills on Instagram. Sharing a snap of herself with a glamorous makeover done by her granddaughter, she wrote, "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today . She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face."

Around two weeks prior to that, Tina put out a clip in which the Grammy-nominated youngster danced energetically to Ciara's "Gimmie Dat" during a break at a ballet lesson. "This is Blue but I swear it looks like [Solange Knowles] dancing at this age," so she captioned the footage.

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

