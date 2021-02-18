'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

FOX TV

The grand finale kicks off with host Craig Robinson singing '(I've Had) Time of My Life' while the finalists, The Cotton Candy, The Tulip and The Sloth, perform alongside him.

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Dancer" aired its season 1 finale on Wednesday, February 17. The grand finale kicked off with host Craig Robinson singing "(I've Had) Time of My Life" while the finalists, The Cotton Candy, The Tulip and The Sloth, performed alongside him.

The Tulip was the first contestant to hit the stage that night, offering an energetic routine to Ava Max's "Kings & Queens". Her Word Up clue included "followers." Meanwhile, her other clues were the letter "E" with an angry face on it, makeup palettes and a barrel labeled "X Ale." Judge Ken Jeong believed that The Tulip was Lucy Hale, while Ashley Tisdale thought she was TikTok star Mackenzie Ziegler.

As for The Sloth, his final clue package included him wearing a cowboy hat. As he had white dollar bills falling around him, Sloth was seen standing next to a street sign that read, "Jump Street". That night, he danced a Jive as his Word Up clue was "magical."

The last performer was The Cotton Candy, whose clue package included her hand being clasped in prayer as well as a constellation repeating in the sky four times. As for her Word Up hint, it was "foundation." For the final performance, Cotton Candy took the stage to dance a choreography to Kesha's (Ke$ha) cover of "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman".

It was time to find out the results. The Tulip was announced to be third place finisher. Before she revealed her identity, the judges made final guesses including Liza Koshy, Lucy Hale, Mackenzie Ziegler and Sabrina Carpenter. Ashley was right because The Tulip was indeed Mackanzie!

Later, The Sloth was named as the runner up, which meant that The Cotton Candy was the show's first-ever winner. Paula Abdul thought that The Sloth was "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Ken guessed Channing Tatum, while Ashley named Hugh Jackman. As for Brian Austin Green, he guessed Maks' brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy. It was then revealed that Sloth was Maks!

The final guesses for Cotton Candy included figure skaters Michelle Kwan and Tara Lipinksi, though Paula thought she was Gabby Douglas. She got it right because Cotton Candy was the Olympic gold medalist gymnast. "This experience has been so, so amazing. I thank everyone so much and I love everyone so much," Gabby gushed. "It was my first time performing and not being judged. I had so much fun, and I'm so grateful and so honored."