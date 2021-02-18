Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

WENN/Avalon/Instar Music

Twitter drags the 'Tupac Back' rapper after a snippet surfaces online of his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby, in which he raps about the late NBA legend.

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill's attempt to commemorate Kobe Bryant in one of his songs completely falls flat. The Philly rapper has enraged both music fans and devotees of the late NBA legend with lyrics in his yet-to-be-released song.

On Wednesday, February 17, a snippet surfaced online on a fan page, previewing his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby. In part of the track, the "Ima Boss" spitter is heard rapping, "And if I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa it be another Kobe/ S**t I can tell they ain't never know me."

Baby also makes a reference to the former Los Angeles Lakers star. "I damn near wanna have a son so I can name him Kobe," he spits in his part, but it's Meek's part which has irritated social media users to the point they're dragging the 33-year-old star.

"Absolutely not. Wth," one reacted to the snippet. Another expressed his/her anger on Twitter as writing, "This is f**king disgusting." A third critic slammed for the "Tupac Back" emcee, "Meek a f**king clown smh."

A fourth one agreed, adding, "Nah this ain't it, at all." Another reacted in disbelief, "Meek Mill said what about Kobe.. going out with your chopper?!" Someone else called him out for being "disrespectful" with the lyrics, tweeting, "F**k Meek Mill really disrespectful. Idgaf what anyone thinks."

Meek has not responded to the backlash over his song's snippet. Weeks ago, he teased a collaboration with Baby and Lil Durk, but it's unclear if the snippet in question is from the same track.

Kobe died in a helicopter crash that also killed 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on January 26, 2020. He was 41 years old. On the first anniversary of his passing last month, the NBA barely made any mention about the former professional basketball player's death, reportedly because they honored his widow Vanessa Bryant's request for the organization to withhold any tributes to him this year.