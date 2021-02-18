 
 

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Music

Twitter drags the 'Tupac Back' rapper after a snippet surfaces online of his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby, in which he raps about the late NBA legend.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill's attempt to commemorate Kobe Bryant in one of his songs completely falls flat. The Philly rapper has enraged both music fans and devotees of the late NBA legend with lyrics in his yet-to-be-released song.

On Wednesday, February 17, a snippet surfaced online on a fan page, previewing his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby. In part of the track, the "Ima Boss" spitter is heard rapping, "And if I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa it be another Kobe/ S**t I can tell they ain't never know me."

Baby also makes a reference to the former Los Angeles Lakers star. "I damn near wanna have a son so I can name him Kobe," he spits in his part, but it's Meek's part which has irritated social media users to the point they're dragging the 33-year-old star.

  See also...

"Absolutely not. Wth," one reacted to the snippet. Another expressed his/her anger on Twitter as writing, "This is f**king disgusting." A third critic slammed for the "Tupac Back" emcee, "Meek a f**king clown smh."

A fourth one agreed, adding, "Nah this ain't it, at all." Another reacted in disbelief, "Meek Mill said what about Kobe.. going out with your chopper?!" Someone else called him out for being "disrespectful" with the lyrics, tweeting, "F**k Meek Mill really disrespectful. Idgaf what anyone thinks."

Meek has not responded to the backlash over his song's snippet. Weeks ago, he teased a collaboration with Baby and Lil Durk, but it's unclear if the snippet in question is from the same track.

Kobe died in a helicopter crash that also killed 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on January 26, 2020. He was 41 years old. On the first anniversary of his passing last month, the NBA barely made any mention about the former professional basketball player's death, reportedly because they honored his widow Vanessa Bryant's request for the organization to withhold any tributes to him this year.

You can share this post!

Beyonce's Mom Gushes Over 'Supermodel'-Like Granddaughter Blue Ivy in 'Icy Park' Campaign Video

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says
Related Posts
Kobe Bryant's Eldest Daughter 'Beyond Thrilled' to Sign With IMG Models

Kobe Bryant's Eldest Daughter 'Beyond Thrilled' to Sign With IMG Models

Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Pilot Had 'Spatial Disorientation' Before Crash

Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Pilot Had 'Spatial Disorientation' Before Crash

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Shares Look at Her Snow-Filled Trip With Daughters

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Shares Look at Her Snow-Filled Trip With Daughters

Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Moved by Heartfelt Letter From Late Daughter Gianna's Friend

Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Moved by Heartfelt Letter From Late Daughter Gianna's Friend

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version
Music

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Stu Block and Luke Appleton Resign From Iced Earth After Jon Schaffer's Capitol Riot Arrest

Stu Block and Luke Appleton Resign From Iced Earth After Jon Schaffer's Capitol Riot Arrest

FINNEAS Spills Story Behind Tribute Song to Nick Cordero's Widow During 'The Talk' Performance

FINNEAS Spills Story Behind Tribute Song to Nick Cordero's Widow During 'The Talk' Performance

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer Ponder on a Subway in 'What Other People Say' Music Video

Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer Ponder on a Subway in 'What Other People Say' Music Video

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo

Grouplove Offer Monthly Concert Series Through Subscription Livestream

Grouplove Offer Monthly Concert Series Through Subscription Livestream

Emeli Sande Leaves Record Label After Announcing Break From Social Media

Emeli Sande Leaves Record Label After Announcing Break From Social Media

Chris Cornell's Widow Deems Soundgarden Self-Serving and Heartless in Clash Over Stake Buyout

Chris Cornell's Widow Deems Soundgarden Self-Serving and Heartless in Clash Over Stake Buyout

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

Vince Gill Addresses Morgan Wallen Controversy When Debuting New Song About Racism

Vince Gill Addresses Morgan Wallen Controversy When Debuting New Song About Racism