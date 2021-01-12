Beyonce's Daughter Impresses Grandmother With Pop and Lock Dance Moves

https://www.beyonce.com/ Celebrity

Sharing a fun video of Blue Ivy energetically dancing to Ciara's 'Gimmie Dat' during a break at a ballet lesson, Tina Knowles claims that the 9-year-old reminded her of a certain someone in the family.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' daughter apparently never fails to make her grandmother gush over her skills. On Sunday, January 10, Tina Knowles revealed on social media that Blue Ivy Carter, who just celebrated her 9th birthday on January 7, has impressed her with her pop and lock dance moves.

Tina brought attention to Blue's dancing skills using Instagram. Through a posted clip, she shared the moment her granddaughter danced energetically to Ciara's "Gimmie Dat". The footage was taken during a break at a ballet lesson. "Thi is Blue but I swear it looks like [Solange Knowles] dancing at this age," so read her caption.

Many of Tina's followers were quick to send out complimentary comments for Blue. One individual exclaimed, "Baby B...she get it from her momma!! Go head girl!!!" Another gushed, "Babyyyyyyyyy she was GETTIN it!" A third additionally raved, "YASSS BLUE!!! Working it OUT hunny!!! Chest pop on lock!!"

This was not the first time Tina was left impressed with Blue's talent. Back in October 2020, the 67-year-old entrepreneur shared her amazement over the little girl's makeup skills. Posting a photo of her flaunting a Halloween makeover, she noted on Instagram, "My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!"

Tina has also praised Blue's makeup skills at 2019's BeautyCon Festival in Los Angeles. She told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay. But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

The wife of Richard Lawson went on stating that her granddaughter is "quite the makeup artist," and she's really skilled at eye makeup. She detailed, "She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She's a little artist."



It is not clear whether Tina has reunited with Blue for the New Year since COVID-19 surge has yet to died down. However, she told PEOPLE earlier in 2020 that she called or FaceTimed her grandchildren "everyday", including Blue's twin siblings Sir and Rumi, because of the pandemic.



"Up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren't in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal," she divulged at that time. "And my oldest granddaughter told her mom, 'Grandma is hugging us too much,' when I first went around them. Because you just wanna touch 'em and you wanna hug 'em, so I'm going through that."