 
 

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover
Instagram
Celebrity

The nine-year-old daughter of Beyonce Knowles and husband Jay-Z is a budding makeup artist as she shows off her skills by giving her grandmother a makeover.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is showing promise as a budding makeup artist after giving her grandmother a glamourous makeover.

Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a photo of the Grammy-nominated youngster's work on Instagram on Thursday (28Jan21), showing off her red lipstick, rosy blush, defined eyebrows, and winged eyeliner.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Tina wrote. "She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?"

"She Beat My Face (did a stunning job)," she added, before quipping, "Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees."

Tina's famous friends were quick to applaud Blue for her work, with actress Holly Robinson Peete commenting, "Wow. Let me get an appointment," and Vivica A. Fox remarking, "NICE! Blue can paint!"

  See also...

Blue also tested her skills on her grandmother at Halloween (Oct20), when she turned Tina into a "Grandma Skeleton" for the spooky holiday, and the former hairstylist and fashion designer previously admitted she was encouraging the child's talent.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" she smiled. "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Beyonce shares Blue and her siblings, three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with her husband, rap superstar Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, sad news recently came from Beyonce's family.

A rapper believed to be her cousin has been fatally shot in San Antonio, Texas. Martell Derouen, who performed as Kardone, was found unresponsive at his apartment on Tuesday (26Jan21).

Authorities have since issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Sasha Skare, a local artist who has been identified as the murder suspect.

You can share this post!

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic

Olivia Newton-John Determined to Find Cure for Cancer After Pal Kelly Preston's Death
Related Posts
Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Daughter Impresses Grandmother With Pop and Lock Dance Moves

Beyonce's Daughter Impresses Grandmother With Pop and Lock Dance Moves

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Coolly Waves Goodbye to 2020 With Perfect Gift for Her Friends

Beyonce Coolly Waves Goodbye to 2020 With Perfect Gift for Her Friends

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show