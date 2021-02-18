 
 

Driver Allegedly Killing Nicki Minaj's Father in Hit-and-Run Released After Surrendering to Cops

Driver Allegedly Killing Nicki Minaj's Father in Hit-and-Run Released After Surrendering to Cops
WENN/Brian To
Celebrity

Charles Polevich, who was behind the wheel of a car striking the rapper's dad Robert Maraj in Long Island, has posted his $250k bond after turning himself in, five days after the deadly accident.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Driver wanted in connection to the death of Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run has surrendered to cops. Charles Polevich, who allegedly killed the rapper's father Robert Maraj when he hit him with his car and fled the scene, turned himself in on Wednesday, February 17, five days after the accident.

Nassau Police Homicide Squad Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick confirms that Polevich, 70, was subsequently arraigned and charged with two felonies for leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. He, however, has been released after posting a $250,000 bail, according to his attorney Michael Scotto.

Charles Polevich Surrenders to Cops

Charles Polevich turned himself in on Wednesday, February 17.

Polevich has pleaded not guilty to the charges. When asked for comment on the case, his lawyer described it as a tragic accident and added that their thoughts were with the Maraj family.

Charles Polevich's Mug Shot

Charles Polevich's mug shot.

  See also...

Minaj's father died at 64 years old after he was hit by a car when walking in Mineola, Long Island on Friday evening, February 12. He was "was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident," the Nassau County Police Department said in a statement last week. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries at some point over the weekend.

According to a more detailed report of the incident, Polevich was behind the wheel of a white 1992 Volvo driving northbound on Roslyn Road when he allegedly hit Maraj. "The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if 'he was ok', walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene," a criminal complaint reads.

Fitzpatrick additionally said during a Wednesday press conference, "He's absolutely aware of what happened. He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased and got into the car and made the conscious decision to leave. Instead of dialing 911 or calling an ambulance, he went home and secreted his vehicle."

Fitzpatrick also told CNN that Polevich allegedly altered and hid his white Volvo station wagon in an attempt to hide it from police.

Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, has not released a statement on the tragic passing of her father.

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Demi Lovato Still Finds It Hard to Feel Worthy of So Much Love After Release of Docuseries Trailer
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj Sued for $200 Million for Allegedly Ripping Off Song 'Rich Sex'

Nicki Minaj Sued for $200 Million for Allegedly Ripping Off Song 'Rich Sex'

Nicki Minaj on Doing Mass Unfollowing on Instagram: 'Sorting It Out'

Nicki Minaj on Doing Mass Unfollowing on Instagram: 'Sorting It Out'

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son