Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki's aunt confirms Robert Maraj's tragic death as he reportedly passed away in a New York hospital after he was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's dad has allegedly died. Rumor has it, Robert Maraj passed away over the weekend after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident in New York.

Her aunt has already confirmed the news on Instagram as she posted Robert's picture along with a caption, "My heart is so heavy right now, my bro I can't fully process it, I can't stop crying, it hurts really, really bad."

"Please pray for my family for strength. He was the King and head of the Maraj family. My bro was a victim of a hit and run on Friday," she continued.

Nicki's aunt confirms Robert's death

According to Nassau County Police via TMZ, Robert was struck by a vehicle heading northbound while he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening, February 12. The driver then fled the scene.

Other details are still sketchy, but Robert was rushed to a nearby hospital following the accident. He was reportedly in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police is asking for public's help to track down the driver as investigation is launched into the matter.

Nicki, who gave birth to her first child in late September 2020, hasn't issued a statement. She had a rocky history with her father due to his drug and alcohol addictions, but their relationship seemingly got better in the past few years as she posed for pictures with him on occasions.

In a 2010 interview on Wendy Williams' show, she revealed that her father once nearly killed her mother Carol in a house fire. "He did burn the house down. It wasn't an attempt, he did! My mother was in the house and she had to run out at the last time," the femcee said, adding that her mother had predicted he might do it and so she sent her and her siblings to sleep at a friend's house.

In a 2014 magazine interview, she also recalled her difficult childhood with her abusive father, "A lot of arguing, lots of screaming - there were holes punched into the walls in anger and cops being called to the house all the time. I was afraid, very afraid that something would happen to my mother."

In her 2018 documentary, she talked about her attempt to protect her mother from Robert, "I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her and she always brings up this story about when I was a little girl and I would stand in front of my mother [with my arms open]."

"That's why maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or b***hy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that," she continued with teary eyes.