Larry King Gave No Indication He Wanted to Pursue Divorce, Widow Insists When Contesting His Will

The late veteran broadcaster filed his handwritten will in October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from Shawn King, but she is adamant they were working towards 'reconciliation'.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shawn King has claimed she and Larry King were working towards "reconciliation" before his health declined.

The 61-year-old star has filed documents to contest the veteran broadcaster's handwritten will - which was filed in October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce - and also the request of her estranged husband's son, Larry Jr., to be appointed administrator of the estate.

Shawn insisted Larry, who died last month aged 87, had shown no "indication" he wanted their divorce to go ahead and they had even been attending counselling together with a view to repairing their relationship.

Her court documents stated, "Larry was not pushing the divorce and was generally non-responsive and refused to participate in the divorce proceeding. He gave no indication that he actually wanted to pursue divorce."

"After the filing, the parties had gone to counselling, were still speaking, and reconciliation remained possible until Larry's health conditions made that impractical."

Shawn also claimed she was "actively involved" in Larry's business dealings and has "the most knowledge" of his assets and wishes at the time of his death, which she contrasted with the lack of relationship Larry Jr. had with his dad until he was in his 30s, and so she has asked to be named a special administrator.

According to People magazine, her documents said, "(Larry Jr.) has never been involved in Larry's career or business, and it would be highly inappropriate to place him in a position of representing Larry's estate."

Shawn revealed she and Larry had drafted a Family Trust in 2015 that is "still in existence" and gave her "all the powers of the sole shareholder" for several of the reporter's businesses.

In his will, Larry has asked for his estate to be split equally among his five children, Larry, Chance, and Cannon, as well as Andy and Chaia, who both passed away several months after the document was filed.

It stated, "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100 per cent (placed above illegible cross-out) of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

In 2010, Larry first filed for divorce from Shawn, who was Larry's seventh wife and is the mother of his sons Chance and Cannon, but retracted the paperwork three months later. He then submitted the paperwork to end their marriage again in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

