Ray Fisher: Joss Whedon Hasn't Sued Me Because Movie Bosses Know 'I'm Telling the Truth'

WENN Celebrity

The Cyborg depicter claims the reason the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' creator has been so quiet after his accusations is because bosses at Warner Brothers know he's 'telling the truth.'

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Justice League" star Ray Fisher has claimed the only reason he hasn't been sued after making abuse claims against Joss Whedon is because Warner Bros. bosses "know I'm telling the truth."

The actor came forward with his allegations of poor treatment on the "Justice League" set last year (20), revealing Whedon was "abusive" towards him and "unprofessional" when he stepped in as director after Zack Snyder had to leave - prompting an investigation by Warner Bros officials.

Whedon hit headlines once again earlier this month (Feb21), when "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Charisma Carpenter revealed she is still traumatised by the abuse she allegedly experienced from him on the set of the TV show - with Fisher standing in support of the actress.

And opening up once again about his own experience with Whedon, and his ongoing dispute with other industry executives, including DC Films President Walter Hamada, Fisher took to Twitter on Monday (15Feb21) to tell his fans, "There's only one reason that I haven't been sued by Joss Whedon, (chairman) Toby Emmerich, (producer) Geoff Johns, (producer) Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I'm telling the truth."

Fisher took to Twitter last month to confirm his Cyborg character had been written out of standalone superhero movie "The Flash", after he was approached last summer to reprise his "Justice League" role for a small part in the upcoming blockbuster.

He claimed Hamada and company officials had been responsible for pushing him out of "The Flash", and made new allegations of "interference" in the internal Warner Bros. investigation, in which he declined to participate.

Following his January social media rant, WarnerMedia chiefs have declared their continued support and faith in both Johns and Hamada.