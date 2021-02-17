Gillian Anderson Allegedly Back On With Peter Morgan After Brief Breakup

WENN Celebrity

The 'X-Files' actress has reportedly given her romance with 'The Crown' writer another chance, only a few months after they parted ways late last year.

AceShowbiz - Gillian Anderson has reportedly reconciled with Peter Morgan.

The actress was said to have split from "The Crown" writer in December (20) after four years together and he "moved on" shortly afterwards to enjoy a romance with his old friend Jemima Goldsmith.

However, according to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, Jemima has been left "shocked and confused" when Peter ended their relationship after just a month and has now joined Gillian in Prague, where she will spend the next two months shooting hew new movie "White Bird: A Wonder Story".

A friend of Jemima's told the publication, "Peter pursued her, rather than the other way around. He persuaded her that they would be great together, but has now gone back to Gillian. This has happened in the past week. She is pretty knocked for six about it..."

"He had said he was serious about Jemima and she was certainly serious about the romance with him."

It was previously claimed Gillian and Peter had felt their relationship had "run its course," with factors in the split including their various work commitments and "family logistics," with "The Fall" actress mother to Piper, 26, from her first marriage, and Oscar, 13, and Felix, 12, from another relationship, and the writer dad to five children from his marriage to Lila Schwarzenberg.

Gillian played Margaret Thatcher in the latest series of "The Crown" and recently revealed she had set "very clear boundaries" with Peter to stop their professional relationship impacting on their home life.

She recently said, "For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries. I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!"