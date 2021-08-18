Ray Fisher Needs an Apology From WB to Reprise Cyborg Role

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The 'Justice League' actor says he still wants an apology from Warner Bros. and DC Films president Walter Hamada for their 'unacceptable' response to the investigation of Joss Whedon's abusive behavior.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. needs to show more efforts to mend its relationship with Ray Fisher. After calling for investigation into Joss Whedon's abusive behavior on "Justice League" set, the actor now demands an apology from the studio as well as DC Films president Walter Hamada for the way they handled the issue.

During a panel at MEGACON Orlando over the weekend, the 33-year-old was asked by the "No Load Time" podcast what it would take for him to return as Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe. While he's open to the possibility of reprising the role, he has at least one condition to meet.

"That's a complicated question," he began his elaborate answer to the question. "I think, ultimately, how people spend their money determines what happens and what does not happen in this business, and particularly in comic books and DC."

The actor continued, "For me, there's a lot of stuff behind the scenes. Obviously, I've not been shy about talking about all of the things that have occurred over the last year, the back and forth that I've had personally and publicly with Warner Bros. Pictures, Walter Hamada, and the rest of the crew over there."

Fisher then mentioned the term of his return to a future WB/DC movie, "For me, I think it all starts with an apology coming from the Warner Bros. side of things. There's a lot of really gnarly stuff that has gone down, especially publicly."

He went on calling out Hamada and WB for their response to his allegations against Whedon, "What Walter Hamada and Warner Bros. Pictures attempted to do, professionally and personally, during one of the most crucial years for Black people in the history of really humanity, is just unacceptable."

In 2020, Fisher accused Joss Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" on-set behavior towards the cast and crew of "Justice League". Whedon was tapped to replace Zack Snyder, who stepped down as director during the post-production due to personal issue.

The "True Detective" star also called Hamada "the most dangerous kind of enabler" and stated that he "will not participate in any production associated with [Hamada]" in December 2020. While he was slated to appear in the upcoming Flash solo movie, Fisher stated in January this year that he had been removed from the film due to Hamada's involvement.

Fisher, however, did return as Cyborg for "Zack Snyder's Justice League", the director's cut of the 2017 superhero ensemble movie.