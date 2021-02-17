 
 

Kenny Chesney Grieving as Friend Was Killed in Helicopter Crash

Kenny Chesney Grieving as Friend Was Killed in Helicopter Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Songs for the Saints' country music crooner is mourning the loss of his friend, bidding 'a very hard goodbye' after the pal was killed in a fatal helicopter accident.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of his friend Maria Rodriguez after she was killed in a helicopter crash on Monday (15Feb21).

The country singer took to Instagram to inform his fans of the tragedy while penning a tribute to Maria and sharing a slideshow of pictures of her.

"Today I have to say a very hard goodbye to my friend Maria Rodriguez in the Virgin Islands. Maria and others were killed today in a helicopter crash in St. Thomas," Kenny wrote.

  See also...

"She was a dear friend to me and to our island community. I have been flying with Maria for over 15 years and we shared a lot of laughs and a lot of life together. She was always the first person I saw when I landed and the last person I said goodbye to when I would leave the island. I'm sure going to miss that. It's fair to say I won't ever be able to go to the Virgin Islands again without feeling the loss of her. She was such a huge part of my island life."

He concluded, "So goodbye sweet friend. I'm sure glad our paths crossed on this side. See you on the other."

An investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash is underway, according to local news reports, which also said that four people in total had been killed in the accident.

You can share this post!

Ray Fisher: Joss Whedon Hasn't Sued Me Because Movie Bosses Know 'I'm Telling the Truth'

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Step Out With Baby After Quietly Welcoming First Child
Related Posts
Kenny Chesney Remembers Late Mac Davis as His 'Songwriting Hero'

Kenny Chesney Remembers Late Mac Davis as His 'Songwriting Hero'

Kenny Chesney's 'Here and Now' Debuts No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Kenny Chesney's 'Here and Now' Debuts No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Kenny Chesney Honors Hurricane Irma Survivors Through 'Songs for the Saints'

Kenny Chesney Honors Hurricane Irma Survivors Through 'Songs for the Saints'

Kenny Chesney Nabs New Country Number Ones Record With 'Get Along'

Kenny Chesney Nabs New Country Number Ones Record With 'Get Along'

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown