Cara Delevingne Replies to Jaden Smith's Romantic Valentine's Day Gift With a Kiss
The British actress/model and her 'Life in a Year' co-star share a smooch in public after he presents her with a huge bouquet of red roses when meeting in West Hollywood.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith are not ashamed to show their platonic love in public. The longtime friends got so intimate during their meeting in West Hollywood on Sunday, February 14, during which he presented her with a romantic Valentine's Day gift.

Marking the special day, the son of celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave his "Life in a Year" co-star a huge flower bouquet. The bouquet, which was half his 5ft7in height, is believed to be consisting of two or three dozen red roses.

Seemingly moved by his sweet gesture, Cara responded by showering Jaden with a kiss when they arrived at the establishment. The two didn't even wait to be inside to show their love for each other as they were pictured sharing a smooch on the street. They also shared a big hug in public.

Cara wrapped herself in a black leather jacket and latex pants during the outing. Jaden also looked effortlessly stylish in a white print jacket and jeans, teamed with white sneakers. The two of them didn't forget to wear face masks for protection amid the ongoing pandemic.

Cara and Jaden's friendship has dated back as far as 2017. They recently shared screen in romantic drama film "Life in a Year", which was released in November 2020. Executive produced by the 22-year-old actor/rapper's parents, the tear-jerking movie features Jaden as a 17-year-old teenager who finds that his girlfriend (Cara) is dying of cancer.

In real life, Cara was last in a public relationship with Ashley Benson, whom she dated since 2018 until their split in April 2020. She was also said to have romanced Miley Cyrus, Jake Bugg, Michelle Rodriguez, St. Vincent and Paris Jackson.

As for Jaden, his past rumored romantic partners include Madison Pettis, Stella Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Amandla Stenberg, Sarah Snyder and Odessa Adlon.

