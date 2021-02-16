Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

WENN/JLN Photography TV

AceShowbiz - Is Larsa Pippen planning to get herself back into the reality world again? According to a new report, the 46-year-old, who used to star on "The Real Housewives of Miami", revealed that she's "seriously considering" joining the Bravo show again should it return for season 4.

"Larsa is in Miami and is not coming back to L.A. anytime soon. She loves it there," a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com. "One thing has nothing to do with the other, but she is seriously considering joining the RHOM cast."

The insider, however, noted that "nothing has been signed yet, but she's thinking about it." The source added, "She's just a little skeptical because she doesn't know if it's right for her right now. She's kind of playing devil's advocate right now but there's definitely been conversations."

"The Real Housewives of Miami" ran for three seaosons between 2011 and 2013. Among the cast members were Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

When asked about the future of the show, Bravo's executive producer Andy Cohen said during his appearance on "Everything Iconic" podcast in November 2020, "I have really been trying to get [NBC’s streaming platform] Peacock to pick up 'Miami'." He went on to say, "i don't know if I'm allowed to say this. I don't know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of 'Miami' are still very vocal, and so I've been an advocate for Peacock bringing back 'Miami'."

"I think 'Miami' as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3," Andy also shared. "She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up," he added.