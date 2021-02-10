Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The model/actress, who shares 4-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with the late rapper, is said to be looking to celebrate the impending arrival of her third child with a baby shower.

AceShowbiz - Lauren London may be ready to open a new chapter in her life after dealing with immeasurable grief over the loss of her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Almost two years after the rapper's tragic passing, she's reportedly pregnant again.

It's L.A. Sentinel which first came up with the report, claiming that a source confirmed the model/actress' pregnancy. The long-running weekly newspaper didn't share detail of the alleged baby's father as it noted that "information is still being gathered, but there is an undeniable sense of warmth surrounding the news."

The publication additionally claimed that the Erin "New New" Garnett of 2006's coming-of-age film "ATL" is looking forward to celebrating the impending arrival of her child with "an intimate baby shower" later this week.

Fans, however, refused to believe the news of Lauren's supposed pregnancy unless it's confirmed by the actress herself. "Y'all know damn well ain't no 'source' confirm Lauren London was pregnant," one of them tweeted. "If it's one thing we know about Lauren and Nipsey's family/team, them folks are private and don't talk to the media about NOTHING related to their family!! Let that lady grieve and heal in peace."

Another posted, "If TMZ didn't confirm that Lauren London is pregnant, then I don't believe it. They would know before her." A third person weighed in, "If Lauren London is pregnant fr I will quit this app right now because the black community is currently at civil war over gorilla glue." Someone else expressed shock as adding, "Man... I wasn't ready for this Lauren London trend."

Lauren has never publicly confirmed that she's in a relationship following the death of Nipsey in a shooting in South Los Angeles in March 2019. The pair share a child together, a 4-year-old son named Kross Ermias Asghedom. The actress additionally has an 11-year-old son, Kameron Carter, from her previous relationship with Lil Wayne.