Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over Heather Rae Young 's New Hip Tattoo

The 'Selling Sunset' star, who has been engaged to the 'Flip Flop' personality for over six months, gives a 'special Valentine's present' for her fiance by getting a permanent ink on her backside.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tarek El Moussa could not help but gush over Heather Rae Young's new hip tattoo. Shortly after his fiancee of over six months revealed on social media her new body art that bears his last name, the "Flip Flop" star sent her a sweet response over the permanent tribute.

On Monday, February 8, the 39-year-old's fiancee first posted on Instagram a photo of her lower hip with a new ink that read, "Yes sir, Mr El Moussa." She captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa, I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever." Reacting to the post, he raved, "Forever and ever and ever [heart emojis]."

Heather Rae Young reveals her new hip tattoo.

While Tarek gave a positive response to Heather's online share, many sent negative comments. House Beautiful reported that one of her followers replied, "This is unbelievably creepy." Another said, "The yes sir is throwing me off, like why?!" A third argued, "Dumbest thing ever, what if you broke up? I guess you'll have to cover that up." The harsh remarks led to her deleting the post.

Heather's tattoo post came a few days after she and her fiance had an engagement shoot. Sharing a clip in which the HGTV personality twirled her around, the "Selling Sunset" star wrote in the caption, "Forever and ever and ever. What an incredible engagement shoot!! It was a very long day but my fiance was such a trooper."

"My sweet love @therealtarekelmoussa I can't wait to make it official!! It's getting closer and closer!! Let the countdown begin!!! 2021 wedding," she went on exclaiming. "How cute is he, & how cute was this twirl??"

Prior to that, Heather spilled on Instagram Story that she had gotten an upgrade for her engagement ring. Giving a closer look to her new "breathtaking" band, she penned, "I never planned my 'dream wedding' but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years. Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring. My love, future hubby, you have my whole heart."

Heather Rae Young showed off an upgrade of her engagement ring.

Heather and Tarek got engaged on July 25, 2020 as they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island. Before being an item with Heather, he was married to Christina El Moussa. The former couple shares two children together.